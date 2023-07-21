How to economise fuel in your automobiles

By Theodore Opara

ONE of the biggest challenges facing motor vehicle owners these days is the problem of fueling of their automobiles. Unlike in the past when most vehicle tanks could be filled with between N7,000 and N10,000, it will now require between N35,000 and N43,000 to fill such tanks.

This means that if a vehicle owner has to fill his tank four to five times in a month, he should be ready to set aside about N200,000 for this purpose. This is in addition to the usual repairs and services, and, with the poor state of our roads, no shock absorber lasts for more than one year, but the car must be on the road if you must meet your obligations, like going to work, the market, school runs, and so on.

Arising from this development, most car owners now feel compelled to reduce their movements with the aim of cutting down on fuel consumption. But the fact remains that you can’t do without using fuel, since Nigeria is yet to key fully into green mobility like electric vehicles. So, the solution is to ensure that you put the little fuel you can afford into best use by ensuring that it is not wasted. Most people do not know that the car consumes more fuel when you have load in it. The boot must not be filled with luggage and other materials you have no need for, because most owners do this ignorantly. The more load you carry, the more your fuel consumption increases. So clear your boot of junks.

Conrary to the general belief that fuel consumption is higher when driving with air conditioner on, it is worthy to note that consumption is less with airconditioner on, provided you maintain a speed limit of 80km/hr. However, driving with the windows down at high speed, which causes wind resistance, leads to more fuel consumption.

This is the reason automobile makers try their best to achieve higher aerodynamic in today’s cars. Avoid driving very fast or slow on highways. Both take their own tolls on fuel consumption. You will burn up to 15 per cent more fuel if you cruise at 100km/hr and 25 per cent more at 110km. But if you drive slower than 50km/hr, your engine will consume more fuel because it would drop to lower gear. A steady speed of 50 to 90km/hr on the highways gives you optimal fuel economy.

Revving your accelerator to high revolutions per minutes causes high fuel consumption. The engine takes less fuel when revolving slower. So, the option is yours…to either select or slam the pedal. Afterall, it’s your fuel. Making use of cruise control in automatic cars saves fuel, and maintaining a higher gear in manual cars guarantees fuel economy. Also ensure that your car is properly inflated, because if the tyres are under-inflated by 10 psi, it could reduce fuel efficiency by up to nine to 10 per cent. Tyres that are under-inflated have a high rolling resistance on the road.

Avoid hard acceleration when moving your car from complete stop or climbing hills. This can increase fuel consumption too. Note that stop-start traffic can put a lot of pressure on your engine, thus increase fuel consumption. Don’t leave the engine running idle for more than three minutes. If you are not moving and you are at a spot, turn off your engine. As long as the engine is on, it is consuming fuel. Regular car servicing keeps your car in good shape, and this helps to maintain its efficiency. If poorly maintained, sludge and corrosion will build up between parts and thereby affecting the smooth running of your engine.