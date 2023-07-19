How to combat menace of organised crime in Nigeria — Buratai

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Chief of Army Lt. General Tukur Buratai, retd, has called for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combat Nigeria’s growing menace of organized crime.

While addressing the audience at a one-day international conference in Abuja yesterday, Buratai emphasized the crucial role of law enforcement agencies, government bodies, and the public in safeguarding the nation’s future.

The conference, themed ”Organized Crime Network as Emergent Threats to National Security,” was organized by Igbinedion University, Okada, in conjunction with the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs.

The former Army chief painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s situation, noting that the country had a criminality score of 7.15 out of 10, ranking it second out of 54 countries in Africa and first out of 15 countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria is standing at a critical juncture, ranked 5th out of 193 countries on the Global Organized Crime, GOC, Index. The alarming reality of these crimes, from illicit oil theft to calculated displacement of communities for mining, cannot be swept under the rug.

“These multifaceted crimes not only undermine the stability and well-being of affected regions but also perpetuate a cycle of violence and exploitation,” he said.

He further lamented the strain these criminal enterprises put on the economy, stunting its growth and development.

However, the former COAS stressed the need for governments, international organizations, and law enforcement agencies to collaborate to address these issues comprehensively.

This, he said, could be achieved by implementing stringent measures, conducting thorough investigations, and promoting sustainable development initiatives.

He said: “As the Index results show, the countries with the highest criminality levels are those experiencing conflict or fragility.

”We must learn from this and enhance our socio-economic development, border control measures, counter-terrorism efforts, and law enforcement capabilities.”

Echoing his sentiments, the Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, explained how insecurity had spread across modern global societies, with Africa, and specifically Nigeria, bearing a significant brunt of it.

Ezemonye stated: “The scale of insecurity in Nigeria is heightened by the growing convergence and proliferation of organized criminal activities, banditry, terrorism, human and drug trafficking, kidnapping, among others. These have put serious strains on our nation’s security architecture.”

Despite the grim reality, Ezemonye expressed hope in addressing these challenges by convening a meeting of security analysts and personnel to deliberate on the issues.

“In the pursuit of this vision and mission, we shall strive for excellence through acquaintance with best practices and collaboration with world-class relevant institutions and agencies,” he emphasized.