How Tinubu could have removed fuel subsidy to reduce pains – Buba Galadima

By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has explained how President Bola Tinubu could have removed the fuel subsidy to reduce pains for Nigerians.

Galadima, who noted that President Tinubu took a hard decision to remove the fuel subsidy, said the President could have put palliative measures in place to mitigate the hardship it could cause for the ordinary people.

The NNPP chieftain stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Monday.

He said, “If I were him (Tinubu), I could have done it differently. I could have inquired on why and how this fuel subsidy keeps accumulating and got us to this level where we are. That is the difference.

“And part of it would have been that if I were an adviser to the President, I could have advised him to take some measures such that the removal will not be painful with far-reaching effect on the social life of the country especially the ordinary man.

“Subsidy as we know, nobody is subsidizing the poor, because the poor doesn’t have a car. The poor doesn’t have a motorbike. We are subsidizing the elites.

“But, I still believe that there are lot of things we can do to really inquire into this subsidy and a lot of money could be recovered.”

Recall that Galadima had earlier said decisions taken so far by Tinubu were poised to make the country better.

Galadima stated this at the inauguration of the Nuite De-Paris Restaurant owned by Maria Namvar, an Iranian investor, in Abuja.

He said Tinubu is starting well as president, adding that he hopes the tempo will be maintained.

“For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear,” he said.

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far.

“We do pray and hope that the action man will continue the work he is doing to make Nigeria a better place for us.”