How security challenges forced us to adopt solar energy as recipe for blackout in estates in Ibadan — Oyo govt partner firm

By Adeola Badru

Following the security challenges in the country, a real estate expert, Laja Adeoye has disclosed that, it has become imperative to provide solar energy to light up estates in the capital city of Oyo State for adequate security of the lives and property of residents.

Adeoye, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Fendini Homes, made the disclosure on Monday, during an interview with Vanguard in his office, following their partnership with the state government on the need to address the housing deficit in the state.

The real estate expert, also the developer of Rayfield Gardens City Estate, Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala GRA, Wofun, Akobo Extension, Iwo Road, Lagelu Ibadan, explained that for any modern estate to function and to have near constant electricity, they must be able to provide residents with constant power, which has made Rayfield Gardens City to switch all the street light in the estate to 100% Solar power for security of lives and property

Adeoye further averred that his firm is out to give their subscribers a whole new living experience, in a more serene environment, with modern Architectural smart home designs, and quality construction aimed at creating lasting impression for the subscribers.

He noted that it has been his aim is to ensure that at no point the estate is in darkness, because they cannot control the government generated electricity but with solar, their subscribers can be assured of effective Estate lighting at night, which will enhance liveliness, visibility and security of residents.

He said: “As you can see in our proof of concept, we have had street lightning on for the past one year in the Estate, as there is no night you come here to our Estate that you won’t see light.”

“In addition to perimeter fence lighting units in every homes, each of the houses will have solar light pole installed to them, to ensure that the entire Estate is well illuminated at every point in the night.”

“Renewable sustainable Energy is the game changer and for us, we are out to ensure that we provide all our residents with quality Infrastructures, such as solid paved roads, drainages, multi-layer power (Grid and Solar Power) and Security, treated water plants, fiber optics fast internet penetration/5G Network and smart homes automation technology.”

“We carefully and painstakingly designed each of the houses to have at least 10-20KVA of solar power installed on them, depending on energy needs of the residents, to phase out generators in order to achieve Zero Noise Estate.”

“To us, the beautiful and esthetics environment matter so much to us, as there will be clean air, clean environment, flowers and Gardens.”

“Again, we are also trying to achieve Zero noise, away from from fossil fuel powered Generator, which comes with carbon emissions, but Solar Lights on the Streets and those installed in each units of the houses will mitigate against air and noise pollution in the Estate.”

“We are also going to have centralized treated water plants, which will be piped and metered to each units of the houses. All of these will be handled by the Facility Management department of the Estate, thereby creating good services and value to all the subscribers.”

While speaking briefly about funding and investment opportunities of the project, said interested sub-developers, who wants to invest to develop some of the units of the Estate are allowed to join as they already have a template for investors, who wants to do business with the company.

“We have designed a master plan, which fits for everyone who wants to do business with us, and interestingly, we have landed spaces in our commercial wing for those who wants to invest and build Standard Hotels, Primary and Secondary school, Office complex/ Banking Hall/Show Rooms, Amusement Park, Hospital/Pharmacy Complex, Conference Center, gym house and more.”

“The idea is to have a one stop shop Estate, first of it’s kind in Oyo State, where you can simply walk into Shopping Complex in the Estate to buy groceries, visit gym to exercise your body for fitness, take your kids to school without hassles, host your friends in the Hotels, or take your kids to amusement park for holidaying.”

“Development of Rayfield Gardens City Estate, which situated at Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala GRA Ibadan is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative between Oyo State Government and Fendini Limited, to provide about 400 housing units to residents and interested prospective home buyers across the world,” he disclosed.