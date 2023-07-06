How rumours of my death started my career – Skibii

Nigerian music artist Skibii has addressed the rumours about his demise and how it helped propel his career to incredible heights.

Skibii, in August 2015, was reported to have slumped and died.

In a recent interview, the singer opened up about how he’s been able to keep the momentum going after the news of his death spread out.

.

He, however, admitted that he was struggling with a condition that would frequently cause him to lose consciousness.

He said, “Maybe many people have forgotten; I started my career with news that Skibii has died. Skibii faked his death.

“At that time, I had that issue like I do black out. That happened to me like twice. On the plane to South Africa, I went to the toilet and on my way back I fell. They had to shut down the plane and attend to me before we could fly that day.

“The second one was in Kaycee’s house. So this particular one happened when I went to see my brother. On my way out, I fell; as people saw how they rushed me into the vehicle they started to spread my death news.

“Before I knew it, when I opened my phone at the hospital Wizkid don post rest in peace on his page, including Davido and others.

“I had to go to America for treatment. Now there are certain things I can’t take like pineapple, lime and the rest.”