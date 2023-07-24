How pregnant woman, 3 children died in Ondo tanker fire — Eyewitness

— FRSC confirms eight persons burnt to death

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Fresh facts emerged yesterday on how a pregnant woman, her three children and others were roasted to death after a tanker exploded at Ore, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

A pregnant woman, three children and 18 others said to be scooping fuel from the tanker which crashed and spilled it’s contents were reportedly involved in the incident.

The driver of the tanker was said to have lost control after overspending and fell into a ditch along Showboy road, opposite Optima filling station in Ore, Sunday evening.

In an interview with locals in the town, one Tijani Diekola, told newsmen that ” l got here few minutes after the explosion and met some burnt corpses on the ground but the situation was so tensed and nobody could get near the place.

” It was the next morning that some relatives of the victims were able to get the corpses of the affected people. None of them survive the incident because most of them were burnt beyond reasonable measures.

“I met about ten burnt dead bodies while those around the tanker cannot be recognized. They were packed inside a sack by officials of the FRSC.

” The tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch around 4:30pm. The people started trooping to the place of the incident, scooping the fuel until the ugly incident happened around 6pm.

“What actually happened was that the fuel started spilling into a stream in the community while the residents continue to scoop the fuel with buckets and kegs until the explosion occurred.

“Unfortunately, a woman was cooking in her kitchen when the inflammable product on the water caught fire, burning the woman to death while the fire travels back to the tanker.

” A pregnant woman crossing the stream with three other minors were caught in the river and were burnt beyond recognition.

“No one could move to safe them. Some other people who were close to the tanker were also badly affected. Their remains were packed this morning.

Another local, Awalu Saliu, from Sokoto State, told newsmen that “The tanker fell around 4:30 in the evening.

“I heard about it and I drove to this place from the town. Many people were taking fuel. The rain has stopped.

” I parked my motor-cycle and came down. After some time, we heard something like a boom. The fire started coming. There was another boom and we saw fire coming.

” Over 100 people scooping fuel directly from the tanker ran away. I also ran. I saw people carrying fuel and being trailed by the fire.

“Many people would have died if the fire had started from the tanker but it started where the water flowed to the residence of a woman who was cooking. The woman died instantly.

Meanwhile, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ezekiel Son-Allah, confirmed that only eight persons scooping fuel died in the fire incident.

Ezekiel Son-Allah said that they were burnt following an explosion

According to him, a white fuel tanker with no registration number lost control due to overspeeding. Some residents of a closeby village stormed the scene and started scooping fuel spilt from the fallen tanker.

” But unfortunately, the tanker exploded, burning eight persons who were scooping fuel to death.

The FRSC boss said the tanker driver and motor boy managed to escape from the scene unhurt.

He said the FRSC rescue team had deposited the remains of the victims at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.