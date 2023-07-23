How Paul and Ceecee Oniya Gospel Music Group promotes African culture through soulful music

By Ayo Onikoyi

Paul and Ceecee Oniya Gospel Music Group is a renowned Nigerian gospel and cultural heritage group that has been making significant contributions to the gospel music industry for over 15 years. With their unique blend of African gospel music and traditional folk elements, they have captivated audiences both locally and internationally by promoting African culture through their soulful music.

The ‘Paul and Ceecee Oniya Gospel Music Group’ has released several albums, including “Sacrifices of Praise,” “Identity,” and “Yoruba is my Cultural Heritage.” Their music showcases their talent and dedication to spreading the message of gospel music. They have also recorded three live performances, solidifying their reputation in the industry.

The group has gained international recognition for promoting African culture and music worldwide. They have assisted numerous African artists in crossing over boundaries within the music industry and discovering new niches. With their unique style and use of African traditional folk and percussion instruments, they have created a niche for themselves in Nigeria, Africa, and around the globe won awards as best group and best composer, best stages performer of the year 2018.

Paul and Ceecee Oniya Gospel Music Group’s outstanding contributions have earned the group national and international awards and recognition. Their music has been played on over 150 radio and TV stations in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and other West African countries. Their popularity is a testament to the impact they have made in the gospel music scene.

The group primarily performs at concerts, Nigerian churches, and traditional cultural events, singing in native dialects such as Yoruba and Pidgin English. By reflecting the diverse history, culture, and heritage of African traditions, their performances create a welcoming and nostalgic atmosphere for Nigerians and Africans alike, providing a “home away from home” experience.

Paul and Ceecee Oniya Gospel Music Group’s performances aim to enhance African gospel music while preserving and celebrating African culture. Their fusion of African gospel, traditional folk, and percussion instruments connects with their audience in a profound way, differentiating them from American gospel styles. Through this cultural balance, they reawaken African heritage and reinforce the beliefs and values of the Nigerian people.

The musical group has established itself as one of the top gospel groups in Nigeria, Africa, and the world. Led by Dr. Omotayo Paul Oniya, a highly accomplished cultural and gospel musician, they continue to promote African culture and gospel music through their soulful performances. Their unique style, dedication, and impact have undoubtedly made them synonymous with excellence in the Nigerian gospel music industry