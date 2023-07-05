How Nigeria can accelerate achievement of SDGs – Expert

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Economic Expert and former Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo has revealed how Nigeria’s government can accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at both the national and subnational levels.

In his newly unveiled 255 pages book, ‘Disruption: Rethinking Governance to Work for the Poor’, the author said; “accelerating SDG achievements” goes beyond theoretical concepts, emphasizing actionable steps and innovative approaches that have yielded tangible results. It showcases successful initiatives and best practices from around the globe, highlighting the transformative potential of technology, partnership-building, and inclusive governance models.”

“The book also addresses the crucial role of international cooperation and the global community in supporting developing countries’ SDG journeys. It analyses the importance of financial resources, technology transfer, capacity building, and knowledge sharing, advocating for a collective effort to bridge the gap between developed and developing nations.” The former UN Secretary-General Policy Advisor wrote.

“Whether you are a policymaker, development practitioner, researcher, communication or media practitioner or concerned global citizen, “Accelerating SDG Achievements” is an indispensable guide to unlocking the potential of developing countries. It inspires readers to embrace a collaborative mindset, fostering sustainable development pathways that leave no one behind.” .

“This ground-breaking book delves into the multifaceted dimensions of development, offering invaluable insights and practical strategies to drive progress. The author sheds light on the key factors that can catapult developing countries toward realizing the SDGs through rigorous research, case studies, and real-world examples.”

The book further highlights that, “From eradicating poverty and hunger to ensuring quality education, gender equality, and sustainable economic growth, the book explores diverse sectors and thematic areas critical to sustainable development. Examining the interplay of social, economic, and environmental factors provides a holistic understanding of the challenges and opportunities developing nations face.” The former Kaduna State Commissioner of Budget and Planning authored

The book foreword was written by the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed and published by Almara Publishers, led by Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, Wife of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai. The book was launched in Berlin, Germany, and billed to be launched in Kaduna, Abuja, and Lagos. The book is available on Amazon and other major bookstores.