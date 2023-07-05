How my wife was killed – Oyas Officer

By Akpokona Omafuaire

BEREAVED Husband of slain 60 year old Ebikabo-ere who was kidnapped and killed by unknown gunmen after collecting N1m ransom, Oyas Officer has narrated how how wife was killed.

Vanguard reported earlier that Ebikabo-ere was kidnapped around 11pm on Wednesday at TamigbeTown, in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State and was later found dead on Sunday.

Officer in a chat with Vanguard revealed that it was three gunmen that attacked them on that Wednesday night.

According to Officer, “It was around 11pm when they attacked us in my house at Tamigbe Town in Burutu Local Government Area. The boys i saw that carried out the operation were just three. They were not even on masks, but I couldn’t recognise them.

“They beat me up mercilessly, took all the money that was with us, and they intended to go away with my wife. I could not afford to lose her, so I told them to take me rather than my wife. But, they said, ‘If we take you along, who will pay for the ransom? They left after they had operated for 45minutes.

“On Thursday, the unknown gunmen that kidnapped my wife called me and demanded for N10 million as ransom. I pleaded with them because I don’t have such a huge amount of money.

“Getting to the next day, they called, and demanded for N6 million naira, and threatened to kill her if I don’t provide the money. My Uncle was with me, so he picked up the phone and pleaded with them. Thus, they agreed to release her for N1 million.

“My Uncle called them and handed the money to them as we got the money ready in due time.

“My Uncle said, he handed the money to them at where they directed him, (a bush between Obirigbene and Amabolou in Bayelsa), and they promised to release her the next day after beating even my Uncle to the point of death.

“I was astonished when they said the money was not enough via calls around 6am in the next morning.

“Unfortunately, they displayed her lifeless body between Beautiful Gate and Foutorugbene Road on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023.” He stated.

Bereaved Officer called on the Government to urgently intervene to bring the culprits to book as he noted that the gruesome death of his wife is a bitter pill to swallow.