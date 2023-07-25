How ‘ll sustain trust of Tarabans — Gov Kefas

Gov. Kefas

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has charged his newly inaugurated cabinet members and other key government actors to lead by example, remain accessible to the people, and stay grounded in the realities of their daily lives to sustain the trust of the people.

He made this known during the induction course/retreat organized by the Government of Taraba State for the newly appointed public office holders in Abuja on Monday.

“This induction is designed to provide you with the necessary knowledge, insight, and tools to excel in your respective roles and work harmoniously towards our shared vision of a prosperous Taraba state.

“In the pursuit of our common goal, I urge you all to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, and good governance,” Governor Kefas stated.

The Governor further emphasized the need for inclusivity in governance, stating that Taraba’s diversity is its strength.

He also noted the challenges the state faces and called for innovative solutions and collective efforts to address these issues.

While stakeholders stressed the necessity of investigating why the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has been dwindling over the years, the Governor reiterated his commitment to increasing the state’s IGR under his administration

The Secretary to the Government of Taraba State, Barr. Gebon Timothy Kataps, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of synergy among all agencies, departments, and arms of the government.

He highlighted the need for participants to understand their roles and responsibilities in the state governance process, and to utilize their knowledge to drive public service delivery in Taraba State within the government’s priority agenda.

“By working in unison and harnessing the power of teamwork, we can accomplish much more than individual effort would allow,” Kataps stated.

He also underscored the importance of capitalizing on Taraba’s unique resources, which include tea, coffee, animal production, cocoa, sesame seeds, soybeans, waterfalls, rivers, high-speed wind, and a variety of solid minerals.

Other speakers at the event lauded Governor Kefas for his foresight in organizing the retreat.

Gabriel Okeowo, Country Director of BudgIT, commended the state government for investing in training its main policy makers, predicting that this would lead to growth in the future.

However, he stressed the need for the state to make use of technology in attracting investors and planning for effective results.

Dr. Peter Akpe, whose paper was titled “Understanding the Governance Landscape,” echoed this sentiment, stating that the training would refine the office holders’ focus and likely lead to better results.

The event, which was seen as a significant turning point in the journey of Taraba State, brought together reputable resource persons and participants to engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at fostering sustainable development in the state.