How I’ll eradicate poverty in my constituency – Rep Esset

By Dickson Omobola

The lawmaker representing Uyo/Uruan/Nsit-Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency, Mr. Mark Esset, weekend, promised to eradicate poverty, hardship and joblessness through skill acquisition and empowerment programmes that he would organise.

Esset, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, said government ought to be closer to the people through quality representation, meeting citizens’ expectations and articulating their expectations to determine national development agenda.

He expressed readiness to set a legislative developmental benchmark in his constituency through landmark projects that would enhance the economic life of the people.

He said: “As an experienced lawmaker, I will serve Nigerians through legislation, representation, oversight and constituency–related responsibilities, which are the four basic important functions of a legislature. It is our duty to keep an eye on the activities of the executive on behalf of the citizens, that is the only way we can hold the executive accountable and I can assure Nigerians that we will not let them down in this regard.

“My constituents will have their fair share of infrastructure development. I will alleviate people from poverty and avoidable hardship and joblessness through massive skill acquisition programmes and empowerment. I promise to be a voice for the voiceless and the vulnerable group in society by presenting the views and needs of the people.”