How I was suspended as Kogi Health Commissioner — Saka Audu speaks exit from office

… Debunks Malicious Media Publication

The former Commissioner for Health, Kogi State, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, has spoken on the recent malicious media publication on his character arising from his exit from the office.

In a press statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Dr Audu described the malicious media publication as ‘quite perplexing’ on how the individuals had managed to conjure such baseless and imaginary stories to tarnish his image.

He said addressing the press was necessary to address the recent viral story regarding his suspension from the office as a cabinet member and Kogi Health Commissioner under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello, saying he would like to present his side of the story and set the record straight.

The commissioner acknowledged the tremendous support and recognition he received during his time as Health Commissioner.

According to him, over the span of six years and two consecutive terms, he was honored to receive the best awards from reputable institutes both domestically and internationally.

He reiterated that the recognition speaks to the dedication and hard work put into transforming the Ministry of Health in Kogi State.

The former commissioner stressed that under his watch, the Ministry of Health implemented a high number of highly impactful and life-saving interventional programs and infrastructural projects.

Audu emphasised that despite the limited resources, they rebuilt Kogi health sector from the ground up, leaving no stone unturned.

He maintained that he focused on human resource development, improved service delivery, outsourcing health system finance, revitalizing the supply system, introducing EMR in the newest health facilities, and reorganizing, expanding, and introducing new agencies into the health system.

Dr Audu reiterated that the Kogi Health Ministry flourished under his supervision, becoming a vibrant organization that was a source of pride for the administration.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, the Governor of the State, for recognizing his efforts and leadership in the health sector.

“Recently, I encountered a problem when I decided to pursue part-time master’s programs in Bayero University Kano, Nigeria and later in Maradi, Niger Republic.

“I obtained the acceptance of my principal before embarking on these educational pursuits. Before each trip, I consistently applied for permission through the office of the Secretary to State Government (SSG), as evident from attached documents.

“However, upon my return from one of the trips, I received a message from the SSG informing me of my indefinite suspension from the office, citing truancy as the reason as attached herewith.

“I want to emphasize that I never left the office unattended, as we at the Ministry of Health were accustomed to virtual meetings, electronic file management, signatures and approvals. The workflow remained uninterrupted.

“I deeply appreciate my principal, the Governor, for giving me four different political appointments in just over six years. He remains my political leader, and I am ready to answer his call whenever my attention is needed.

“Having said that, I have moved on and am currently embracing new challenges in the next phase of my career,” he said.

Audu added: “I would like to address the recent malicious media attacks that have been directed towards me regarding my suspension from office.

” It has come to my attention that certain unscrupulous individuals, particularly some politicians, have taken advantage of my exit from office to propagate heinous campaigns of calumny against my character.

“I want to emphasize that throughout my tenure in office, there were multiple internal and external audits conducted, both during and after my time in office.

“None of these audits raised any concerns or allegations of mismanagement or misappropriation of funds.

“Furthermore, the State Government had never made any such accusations against me. In fact, nothing was missing, and no irregularities were discovered.

“It is quite perplexing to me how these individuals have managed to conjure up such baseless and imaginary stories to tarnish my image.

“I would like to remind everyone that in January 2022, The Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation (CESVO) scored me and my team as 81% compliant. This prestigious organization ranked us as the third least corrupt organisation among the 500 State MDAs meticulously evaluated across Nigeria.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication that my team and I have put into our roles”.

Dr Audu further shared some of personal accomplishments achieved since his suspension from office, saying he had successfully acquired a Master’s degree in Public Health, Master’s degree in Health Economics, and a Professional Doctorate in Health Financing.

He emphasised that the educational achievements have been the result of his tireless efforts and dedication to furthering his knowledge and expertise in the field of healthcare.

“In conclusion, I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who have supported me throughout this challenging time. The truth always prevails, and I am confident that these baseless attacks against me will be exposed for what they truly are.

” I, therefore, urge the media and the public to disregard these false allegations and focus on the facts. I remain committed to serving the public interest and upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

“May the almighty God bless our collective efforts” Audu said.