How I knew I was going to make it as an artiste — Odumodublvck

Popular hip-hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed that he never had doubts of making it as an artiste.

According to the rapper, he knew he was chosen and God showed him he was going to make it.

He stated this in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, hosted by reality star, Tacha.

Tacha asked, “So, what’s this story of you having to sleep in people’s parlours and all of that? Did you always have something in your mind telling you that, I’m going bigger than this, I’m going to be great and I will be Odumodublvck one day that everybody have to celebrate?”

Odumodublvck responded: “Yeah, I guess so, because I’m chosen. I see it when I sleep. I’m lucky. God showed me tomorrow that everything is gonna work out. So, I don’t have doubts.

“I knew I was going to make it. I have to make it. It’s in my destiny to make it. I will make it. I have made it. I’m still making it.”

He also disclosed during the interview that he initially wanted to manage one of his friends who was an artiste, but discovered that he could rap.

Recall that Odumodublvck recently made international headlines after Arsenal used his song ‘Declan Rice’ to unveil their record signing, Declan Rice, who joined the club from West Ham for a fee of £105 million.