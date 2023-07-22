How I invented innovative approach to communication – Victor Ehindero

By Rita Okoye

Victor Ehindero, a visionary entrepreneur and digital marketing expert, CEO, PotTV is making waves in Nigeria’s business landscape with his innovative approach to WhatsApp marketing.

With his company, he is revolutionizing the way businesses engage with customers and achieve remarkable results through the popular messaging platform called Whatsapp.

In 2016, PotTV was born.

In 2016, PotTV was born. The venture started as a small-scale experiment, offering customized marketing solutions to local businesses. However, with a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, the company quickly gained traction and expanded its reach across the nation.

Ehindero’s journey began several years ago when he recognized the untapped potential of WhatsApp as a marketing tool in Nigeria. Leveraging his expertise in digital marketing and his passion for helping businesses succeed, he embarked on a mission to build the biggest WhatsApp marketing brand in the country.

Through strategic planning and meticulous execution, Ehindero has successfully positioned his company as a frontrunner in the industry, offering a range of cutting-edge solutions to businesses across various sectors. From small startups to multinational corporations, clients have turned to Ehindero Communications for their WhatsApp marketing needs.

The secret to Ehindero’s success lies in his deep understanding of customer behavior and the power of personalized communication. His team employs a data-driven approach, analyzing user preferences and leveraging the vast capabilities of WhatsApp to deliver highly targeted and engaging marketing campaigns , Pottv currently has over 170,000 contacts who can view their whatsapp status, averaging between 30,000 to 40,000 views per 24 hours times post on his status. This is, of course, excluding people that turn off read receipt, who when they view one’s status, one can’t know..

One of the key factors that sets PotTV apart is their emphasis on building relationships rather than simply selling products or services. By establishing meaningful connections with customers through personalized messages, businesses can foster trust and loyalty, resulting in increased sales and brand advocacy, He pivoted from sending broadcasts to posting on his Status. Initially, he continued posting news content but discovered that he could never really break even in the space by rebranding into a full fledge media company. “The content we are sharing on our platform, the activities we were doing, were generating so much organic buzz that many other people wanted just to join,” he said.

Ehindero’s team of skilled professionals meticulously crafts compelling marketing strategies tailored to each client’s unique objectives and target audience. They leverage WhatsApp’s features, including multimedia messaging, chatbots, and group interactions, to create immersive brand experiences that drive conversions and boost customer engagement.

As a result of Ehindero’s innovative approach and relentless commitment to excellence, PotTV has achieved remarkable milestones. The company has successfully executed high-impact WhatsApp marketing campaigns for leading brands, resulting in substantial revenue growth and heightened brand visibility.

Ehindero’s vision extends beyond the success of his own company. Recognizing the immense potential of WhatsApp marketing in Nigeria, he actively shares his knowledge and expertise through industry seminars and training programs. By empowering other entrepreneurs and marketers, Ehindero is contributing to the overall growth and development of the digital marketing ecosystem in Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Ehindero plans to expand his operations further and continue pioneering advancements in WhatsApp marketing. His relentless pursuit of innovation, customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering exceptional results position him as a driving force in Nigeria’s digital marketing landscape.

With Victor Ehindero at the helm, Nigeria is witnessing a transformation in the way businesses connect with their customers through WhatsApp. As his company, PotTV, continues to thrive, it is clear that Victor Ehindero has built the biggest WhatsApp marketing brand in Nigeria, revolutionizing the marketing landscape, and empowering businesses to reach new heights of success.