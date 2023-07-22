How I cemented my reputation as a true innovator, trailblazer – Samuel Williams

By Ayo Onikoyi

Many are considered generally successful in their field, but only a few are considered an authority. To be hailed as a trailblazer, an innovator in any industry, takes time and hardwork. Reputations are not built overnight and it takes years of effort, commitment, and dedication to cement oneself as an authority.

Founder & CEO, 27th Development, Samuel Erigha Williams is often referred to as a ‘true innovator and trailblazer’ reknowned for his visionary leadership, astute thinking and exceptional track record.

The estate developer narrates his journey of starting of as a broker, where he honed his skills in market analysis, negotiation, and client relations, in this interview.

With a diverse background as a former broker at one of Lagos’ largest brokerage firms, The Billionaire Realtors Group, the founder of Grand Duke Investment Company, and now as the driving force behind 27th Development, Samuel has cemented his reputation as a true innovator and trailblazer.

Known for his unwavering passion for real estate, Samuel’s drive has always been to be a success in any field of his desire.

According to him, “my time at the prestigious brokerage firm in Lagos provided invaluable insights into the local market dynamics and an acute understanding of the needs and preferences of discerning clients. Harnessing my entrepreneurial spirit, I founded Grand Duke Investment Company, a thriving real estate development firm in Lagos.

“Under my guidance, the company earned a reputation for excellence, quality, and cutting-edge design. Drawing inspiration from my previous successes, I ventured into a new chapter with the founding of 27th Development. Guided by an unwavering commitment to innovation and a deep appreciation for the timeless principles of Roman construction, I has propelled 27th Development to the forefront of the industry.”

At the core of his leadership philosophy is a dedication to quality craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to delivering value.

These principles are infused into every aspect of 27th Development’s projects, ensuring that each property is a masterpiece that transcends time and provides an exceptional living experience. His forward-thinking approach has positioned 27th Development as a trendsetter in the industry. Embracing the latest technologies, sustainable practices, and design trends, he ensures that 27th Development’s properties remain at the cutting edge of modern living while preserving the essence of classic architectural beauty.

Beyond his role as CEO, Samuel is deeply committed to community development and making a positive impact. He actively engages in philanthropic initiatives focused on education, affordable housing, and environmental sustainability, recognizing the importance of giving back to society.

With over half a decade of experience in the real estate industry, his entrepreneurial vision, unwavering determination, and a team of talented professionals, Samuel Erigha Williams continues to lead 27th Development to new heights of success. Through his exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence, he strives to shape the future of real estate by creating iconic landmarks that inspire, elevate, and leave a lasting legacy, one remarkable project at a time.

“27th Development is a dynamic and forward-thinking company at the forefront of the real estate, investment, and technology sectors. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and inspired by the wisdom of ancient Roman construction, we strive to create exceptional projects that leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve.

“At 27th Development, we believe in shaping the future through our integrated approach to real estate, investment, and technology. With a dedicated team of industry experts, we bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to every endeavor we undertake.

“Our real estate division focuses on designing and constructing visionary spaces that go beyond mere structures. We take inspiration from the timeless craftsmanship of ancient Rome, emphasizing durability, quality, and sustainability. Our portfolio comprises residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments that foster vibrant

communities and elevate the urban landscape. From concept to completion, we meticulously craft each project, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and incorporating elements of classical design aesthetics.

“As an investment firm, we seek out strategic opportunities that align with our long-term vision. We analyze market trends, identify emerging sectors, and undertake thorough due diligence to make informed investment decisions. Our portfolio encompasses a diverse range of investment vehicles, including real estate assets, private equity, venture capital, and strategic partnerships. By leveraging our expertise and network, we aim to generate sustainable returns and contribute to the growth and development of industries with high potential.

“At 27th Development, we embrace the transformative power of technology. We recognize that innovation is key to driving progress and staying ahead in a rapidly evolving world. Our technology division focuses on harnessing cutting-edge solutions to enhance the built environment and improve operational efficiencies. We leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics to optimize processes, enhance user experiences, and unlock new possibilities in real estate and related industries.

” Our slogan is ‘One Remarkable Project At A Time’ and as a company, 27th Development stands firmly at the intersection of real estate, investment, and technology. With our unwavering commitment to excellence, inspired by the wisdom of ancient Roman construction, we strive to create enduring legacies. By blending innovation, sustainability, and a customer-centric approach, we aim to build a brighter future, one remarkable project at a time.