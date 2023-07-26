How gunmen in 7 SUVs attacked my house —Ex-PDP BoT chair

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, has narrated how he escaped death when gunmen in seven SUVs attacked his house in Abuja, vandalised his bedroom and carted away vital documents.

Briefing journalists in Kaduna, yesterday, Jibrin said though the gunmen did not meet him at home, they took his house boy but later released him somewhere.

According to him, “I use this opportunity to announce that recently some suspected bandits/kidnappers forcefully entered my rented House at Brains and Hermas Estate, APO 3 FCT, Abuja, seriously vandalising my main bedroom going away with vital documents.

“They tied my house boy and told him that they came to take away N5 billion hidden by me and also to take away some so-called ammunition kept by me but unfortunately found nothing at all.

“Though I was not at home when they came, they forced my house boy to the bedroom but alas, found nothing. They took my house boy away and later dropped him somewhere.

“The bandits came in about seven SUVs, eight persons with sophisticated weapons. I have since reported the matter to the Inspector General of Police, who directed the CP FCT to handle the matter. The CP is still in investigation.

“I want to announce that I have never kept such an amount of money or any ammunition in my house. It is important also for the whole world to note that I do not own any personal house in Abuja, I also don’t have any personal house in my local government headquarters in Nasarawa council or any house in my Nasarawa State capital, Lafia.

“I also challenge anybody who is thinking that I have any such amount mentioned by the bandits. All my bank accounts are free for checks by any authority please.The current house attacked in the Brains and Hermas Estate is a rented house to be expired in three months time.”