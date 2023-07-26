How gunmen in 7 jeeps attacked my house — Ex-PDP BoT Chair

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, has narrated how he escaped death when gunmen in 7 jeeps attacked his house in Abuja, vandalized his bedroom and carted away vital documents.

While briefing journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday,Jibrin, the Sarkin Fulani of Nasarawa State,said even though the gunmen could not meet him at home, they took his house boy but later released him somewhere.

According to him, “Can I use this opportunity to announce that recently some suspected Bandits/Kidnappers forcefully entered my rented House at Brains & Hermas Estate APO 3 FCT Abuja , seriously vandalizing my main bedroom going away with vital documents.”

“They tied my house boy and told him that they came to take away N5 billion hidden by me and also to take away some so-called ammunitions kept by me but unfortunately found nothing at all.”

“Even though I was not at home when they came in the afternoon, they forced my house boy to the bedroom but alas , found nothing. They took my house boy away and later dropped him somewhere after informing him that they took the exercise that they were looking for such big amount of N5 billion and some ammunition kept by me but found nothing at all.”

“The Bandits came with about 7 Jeeps, 8 persons with sophisticated weapons.I have since reported the matter to the Inspector General of Police who directed the CP FCT to handle the matter. The CP is still in investigation.”

“I want to announce that I have never kept such an amount of money or any ammunition in my House. It is important also for the whole world to note that I do not own any personal house in Abuja, FCT, also never have any personal house in my Local Government Headquarters in Nasarawa LG or any house in my Nasarawa State HQ. Lafia.”

“I also challenge anybody who is thinking that I have any such amount mentioned by the bandits. All my Bank accounts are free for checks by any authority, please. The current house attacked in the Brains and Hermas Estate is a fully rented house to be expired in 3 months’ time.”

“I want to assure all that I still remain a man of honour and integrity who never worked with the Federal Government. I will always remain as Company Executive in the Nigerian 175 Textiles and now a National Life Patron of the Industry and also a Strategic Member of the National Council of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.”

“It is also important to state that I am a true Nigerian Politician who served up to the position of PDP National Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman until recently when I voluntarily resigned from that prestigious position. May I remind all Nigerians to respect themselves to remain committed as one Nigeria?I am always ready to serve Nigeria with one mind and ready to work for the progress of Nigeria in any capacity,” he said.

Senator Walid Jibrin called on Nigerians to be very careful in using religion to accomplish their selfish motives, adding that in Nigeria today we have Muslims and Christians who live peacefully by working together with everyone practising his or her religion based on the belief of their Qur’an and Bible.”

“Since the Independence of Nigeria we have devoted leaders who ruled Nigeria successfully without using religion to ginger their successes and they were fully accepted by Nigerians,” he said.

He said recent pronouncements by a former Governor from the Northern part of the country that he used Muslim -Muslim agenda successfully to rule in his State, would not augur well for inter-religious harmony.