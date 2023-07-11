How Ferguson gave me a ‘death stare’ after snubbing Man United for Chelsea – Mikel

By Enitan Abdulwahab

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has reflected on his move to English club Chelsea during the winter transfer window of 2006.

The former Nigerian midfield maestro, who was part of the squad that won the 2013 African Cup of Nations, was on the radar of Manchester United during the said transfer window and had reportedly reached an agreement until Chelsea came from behind to seal the deal.

The deal was worth £16million from Norwich outfit Lyn Oslo.

In an interview with Debrief Podcast, the 2012 Champions League winner said that the then Manchester United manager had given him a “death stare” during a clash between the Red Devils and Chelsea.

He, however, noted that the legendary coach forgave him afterward.

“I can’t remember what happened. I think I tripped on the stairs, looked at me and just walked out. He did not say a word. It was a death stare. I met him a few times after that and we started talking about it and he forgot about it and he forgave me.”