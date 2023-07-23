How Denko Baby found his musical niche

By Ayo Onikoyi

Olem Denis Osim, also known as Denko Baby, hailing from Cross River, is about to make waves in the afrobeat scene.

Ever since his childhood, music has been his burning passion. During his high school years in Ogoja, Cross River State, he formed a music band called FMD Boys (Frances, Mathew, and Denis), where he served as the lead singer while his crew danced alongside him. His captivating performances at send-forth parties and local school events earned him a significant following. Even in his spare time, he entertained friends with his melodious tunes. Although his family disapproved due to religious reasons, he remained resolute in his path and never looked back.

In 2011, he made the bold move to Lagos, which he considered the music market. Unfazed by the competition, he firmly believes that the sky is vast enough for everyone to soar. With a deep love for R&B and Afrobeat, he skillfully blends both genres, infusing his own creative flair and uniqueness.

As an ardent admirer of Drake, 6lack, Tems, Davido, Olamide, Zlatan, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and many others, he closely observed their growth in the music industry and aspires to collaborate with them in the coming years of his career.

His debut EP, “Deep Play,” released in 2021, draws inspiration from his surroundings, his love and desire, the serenity he has discovered in self-acceptance, and his passion for overcoming challenges while celebrating small victories. His lyrics derive from the beauty of life and the personal experiences he has encountered. One particular song from the project, “Peace of Mind,” was born during a time of global turmoil caused by the pandemic.

Denko Baby firmly believes that African music has expanded exponentially and become one of the most sought-after genres worldwide. In fact, he aims to take this genre to even greater heights globally. According to him, “Deep Play” is just the beginning, with much more to come.

In comparison to his earlier tracks, Denko Baby’s lyrics, sound, melodies, and choice of progressions have undergone a remarkable transformation. He is evolving into an industrial genius, poised to make an indelible mark on the global music scene. Get ready for the rise of a formidable force.