How Chibudo Kingsley is changing the face of construction and housing development in Nigeria

A young architect has decided to set a pace on a journey of construction and housing development.

The People of Agbaogazi Nike in Enugu State, some miles away from Ugwogo town, is set to experience a new pace of housing development in their new massive coast value layout , as Rectrobizz Constructions CEO, Chibudo Kingsley is set to be the first Architect to erect a Luxury contemporary Duplex in the New Layout.

The layout is said to be on hot sales since the construction company came into the Housing Layout.

Rectrobizz Constructions is a company that provides Architectural and Construction Services. The company is an engineering procurement and construction contractor engaged in the construction of buildings, churches, malls, plazas and roads.

The young CEO works with a team of professionals to achieve goals and meet success criteria at a specified time