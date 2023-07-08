How army blocked promotion of ex-Customs boss PSO

By Godwin Oritse

There are strong indications that the Presidency has frowned at relentless attempts by the immediate past Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service,NCS, Hammed Ali, to push the promotion of his erstwhile Principal Staff Officer, PSO, Brigadier General I. Buhari to the rank of a Major General on the ground that the promotion being sought did not meet laid down rules and procedures.

Sources close to the Nigerian Army authorities believed to have blocked the move, says allowing politically motivated promotion will not only jeopardize professionalism but could lead to setting a bad precedence.

Ali, a retired Army Colonel, who was appointed the Comptroller General of Customs,CGC, in 2015 sought and obtained the secondment of Bihari, who served as his PSO until he was recently removed as CGC.

The immediate past Customs boss, in a letter addressed to former President Muhammadu Buhari, dated March 7, 2023, with reference no: NCS/ADM/MGT/S.29/C and titled: “Request for Special Promotion Senior Officer Brig Gen I. Buhari, N/9862, said his PSO was seconded on a national assignment to him with effect from September 11, 2015.

Softening the ground for the promotion of Gen. Buhari, the former CGC extolled his PSO’s official qualities to the high heavens, as discipline, resourceful professional, to whom he attributed the reforms achievements recorded by the customs service under his watch.

“Brig. Gen. Buhari has been loyal, honest and hardworking whose integrity is beyond reproach. He has always operated over and above the standard expected of him.

“He has been at the center of the current reforms going on in the Nigeria Customs Service which has improved the services personnel performance and capacity in all facets.

“He has distinguished himself in Intelligence gathering and relationships with other agencies which has helped immensely in the suppression of smuggling and leads to several seizures of arms, narcotics and other prohibited goods.”

The former CGC then painted a supposed sad incident of the bypass of Brig. Gen Buhari’s promotion in the last exercise.

“However, the officer was due for promotion with effect from 4th July, 2021 but was passed over despite an excellent performance evaluation report that I gave the officer.

“The officer was presented for promotion in 2022 again but was passed over.

“I wish to draw the attention of Your Excellency that a non-compromising enforcement officer is bound to have a lot of adversaries determined to ensure his downfall. If this is allowed, it will dampen the morale of the officer and prevent others from doing the right thing.

“Consequently, your excellency is requested to please approve the following: Special Promotion for Brig. Gen. I. Buhari (N/9862) to the rank of Major General WEF 04 July, 2021 which is his due date for promotion.”

Then taking advantage of his closeness to PMB, Ali requested his intervention to prevail on the military authorities to do the needful and hence release the PSO’s promotion.

“Direct the Honourable Minister of Defence (HMOD) to promulgate the promotion in the next sitting of the Army Council scheduled for April 2023”,

Ali’s letter reads.

Interestingly, former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the request following which his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, wrote to the Minister of Defence a letter dated March 21, 2023, to work on the approval.

However, it was gathered that the former CGC’s PSO did not attend requisite military courses and other mandatory engagements of the Nigerian Army to merit his promotion to a Major General, since according to informed insider sources, mere written recommendations are insufficient to achieve promotion in the military.

Thus the matter was kept as pending until the last administration lapsed. Not giving up, Ali resurrected the matter after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

In a letter dated June 15, 2023, with reference number: “NCS/ADM/MGT/S.29/C” and addressed to the new president, which was officially acknowledged by the Office Chief of Staff, OCOS, on June 26, 2023, Ali referenced earlier correspondences from him and former President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari on the issue of special promotion for Brig. Gen Buhari.

In his letter to President Tinubu, Ali wrote “please endorse the approval given by the former President and direct the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, to implement the approval”.

The request, Vanguard gathered, was rebuffed by the current administration reportedly based on advise that the Nigerian Army as an institution, has processes and procedures which guide its promotion exercises; and not by referrals.

“To be promoted in military and paramilitary agencies, there are laid down rules and procedures. You don’t need a letter from the President to get promoted.

“There are criteria. Attending and passing courses is one of them. You know the PSC lapel you see on officers’ uniforms means pass staff college. You must attend and pass the course to get that. Not a referral letter. I’m sure that’s why the presidency and Army authorities did not honour that approval. You can’t begin to set a wrong precedent. It’ll affect the institution”, a government source told our reporter.