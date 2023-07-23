How a fan gifted me an SUV – Havana Doni

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, entrepreneur and social media influencer, Havana Ebi Doni knows all too well that social media could be hell or heaven depending on the tide of its flow.

It is a place where you win some and lose, in a blink of an eye. But the Bayelsa State native girl would never forget a birthday when an angel of social media visited her bearing fruits too good to be true.

“Social media have influenced my brand positively greatly because I am now known and I run advert deals for many companies, both in Nigeria and internationally.One of the unforgettable memories I have had from social media was when I was gifted an SUV on one of my birthdays by a fan,” She said with a bit of gleeful nostalgia.

In the same breath, Havana Doni has her own share of negative memories from cyberspace as she has been a subject of bullying and unwanted and unwarranted rumours.

She said, “I have experienced social media bullying several times. The experiences were terrible. There was one where I was accused of trying to snatch someone’s husband in my line of duty and it was a total lie.The experience was indeed a terrible one.”

Although her social media experience has been a bitter-sweet affair, Havana Doni understands the power the tool possesses and she constantly works on her brand to make it appealing to the local and the international audiences. She knows the rudiments of branding as she strives to stay on top of her game as an actress, entrepreneur and brand influencer.

“As an influencer, branding is very important because it will deliver deals that you never expected could come to you ordinarily. And the kind of brands that come to you as an influencer is often determined by your personal branding.If you remain a local you will attract locals.,” she stated.

Havana Ebi Doni is a proud native of Bayelsa State. She’s from Ekeremor local Government area of Bayelsa State where she was born January 22, 1994. She grew up in the Aleibiri community of Bayelsa State and attended Aleibiri Nursery and Primary School in Bayelsa State.

She’s the second child out of four siblings. She’s a Chritian and also a philanthropist.

While growing up as a child she was constantly watching Nollywood movies which sparked the passion of her desire to become an actress. She has proven her mettle as an enterprising roles interpreter having featured in many films.