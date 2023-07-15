Housing deficit: Makinde, firm embark on construction of 400 units of houses in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, as part of his measures to bridge the housing deficit, has embarked on the construction of 400 units of homes for the benefit of low-income earners in the state.

The estate, located at Rayfield Estate, Christopher Alao Akala GRA, along Iwo road-Olounda Abaa road was part of measures put in place by then the governor to ensure that residents of the state regardless of their economic status become homeowners.

While speaking with newsmen, Laja Adeoye, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Fendini Homes Ltd. the estate developer, said the ongoing project would become one of Makinde’s legacy projects geared towards bridging the housing deficit in the country adding that the project would be fully completed and delivered in three years time.

Speaking on the project funding, Adeoye disclosed that Fendini Homes and the state government have entered into a partnership deal under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement through the Oyo State Investment Public Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPA).

he further said that Rayfield smart estate was a deliberate move geared towards actualizing Makinde’s inaugural speech in the area of infrastructure and economic expansion, saying the estate which is an all-encompassing one, when completed would give every property owner within the estate and abroad away from abroad feeling as each facility would be fully automated.

While advising the federal government of the need to emulate the strategy being deployed by Governor Makinde in terms of public-private partnership on the development of critical economic sectors, Adeoye noted that the state government has a workable template that makes investment by members of the organized private sector have a near 100 per cent assurance returns on their investments.

He said: “The Federal government should support the private sector like ours by investing more in the area of infrastructural development. For instance, this Iwo-Osogbo-Ibadan road is a Federal road but it has been taken over by the Oyo state government, so, they need to support us through investing in infrastructural development because access to where you live is very critical for home buyers and residents so, when they invest in Infrastructural development, as stakeholders, we will complement their efforts by building a low-income estate for people that can afford it.”

“The federal government can also partner with federal mortgage banks by injecting more funds into them and make it deliberate for them to give out loans to civil servants and other people too All of us know that the cost of materials for building projects is very high now in the country and we always consider the cost of production before selling out our homes.”

“It is what we buy that we would sell, the federal government should partner with mortgage banks and give them a standing order to partner with the state government like Oyo state so that they can develop a mass housing estate for the low-income earners.”

“They can support us with provision of lands, and other logistics, as investors and builders, we will build low housing estates for the masses. The federal government can also subsidize the price of these housing for a period of years for the civil servant and they will be living comfortably doing other things as well paying for their homes.”

“The cost of building materials is high, the government need to look into it because buying the land is just like crossing one of the hurdles in building a house to a particular standard, the building is a capital-intensive project and it’s because of the current floating economy and high cost of the building materials we are experiencing that resulted into the higher prices of some housing estate we have around, for instance, cement is produced in Nigeria but we are buying it at the expensive rate, the government need to critically address this issue.”

“The Federal Government should emulate what Oyo State government is doing currently by creating a more enabling environment for private investors to come and do business with them, for example, Rayfield Gardens City Estate is a partnership project with Oyo state government targeting the medium and high-income earners, the federal government which is the apex seat of government in the country can also adopt that model and channel it to mass housing for low-income earners, once we can have this in place it will be a success for people, it is what they can do, it is doable for both the federal government and the stakeholders like us.”

While fielding questions from journalists earlier, the Director of Public Communication and Marketing of the firm, Mr. Adeoye Temitope, said that Rayfield estate was a legacy project designed to provide a comfortable life for residents which include among others, recreational facilities, shopping Mall, standard gymnasium, street lights, top-notch multilayer security architecture, and a large swimming pool for aqua aerobics while also providing a 24hr uninterrupted solar power supply, potable water, serene and eco-friendly environment, and standard road network within the estate.

He disclosed further that “the project cost is expected to gulp nothing less than around 10 to 11 billion naira and above” adding that Fendini Homes Ltd. is a reputable firm with many years of track record in real estate known for quality, standard, and integrity, was committed to delivering the project in Ibadan within the agreed stipulated time.

While taking journalists on a tour of the estate, Mr Temitope said upon completion, the estate would become a source of revenue for the state government via taxes and other levies, adding that the estate would accelerate the development of adjoining areas and communities.