House Leader Ihonvbere urged to embody resilience, dedication in new office

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A foremost youth leader from Edo State – Pedro Sado, has hailed the emergence of Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives National Assembly of Nigeria.

In a statement issued to newsmen at the close of plenary in Abuja, the youth leader praised the decision of Speaker Abbas and the ruling All Progressive Congress to pick “a man of proven legislative and public service leadership capabilities” for the daunting job of Leader of the House.

Sado who is a former State Coordinator of the Niger Delta Student Union Government (NIDSUG), Edo State Chapter, recalled the sterling antecedents and track record of the Federal Lawmaker while he was Secretary to the Edo State Government under Governor Adams Oshiomole and later as Chairman of the Strategic Planning Team of the Governor‘s office under Governor Obaseki.

He expressed confidence in the legislative reforms that will be facilitated under Ihonvbere’s leadership as House Leader. In his words, “a major determinant of whether quality bills and legislative instruments are considered and passed by any legislature in the world is the disposition of its Majority Leader who usually ensures that the required in-house support in terms of votes are gotten for any such bill or legislative instrument to become law”.

Sado urged the House Leader to embody resilience, dedication and doggedness in shouldering the responsibilities of his new office, challenging him to, together with the House Leadership, strive to prove Nigerians wrong by changing the general perception that the 10th Assembly would be a rubber stamp to the President Bola Tinubu led executive arm of government.

Sado also lent his voice in support of fellow youth leader – Toma Fortune’s remarks on Tuesday 4th of July, urging the House Leader to carry the youth community along in the legislative leadership of the House so as to groom and prepare them to take over the reins of leadership and public service in the no distant future.

The youth leader also lauded the House’ leadership under Speaker Abbas for evenly distributing the four selective principal offices across the remaining four geopolitical zones not already represented in the leadership, noting that the decision sent a clear message to Nigerians that the 10th House is committed to promoting Inclusion and National Unity in its activities.