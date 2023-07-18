Hospitality industry great asset to economic growth — Lagos firm

Vertiline Synergy Limited, a hospitality solutions company, has said that the hospitality industry plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economic growth.

The firm’s Managing Partner, Sharon Ashinze also emphasised the importance of structure in the hospitality business, highlighting the need for excellent customer service and staff training.

She stated this during a two-day business summit with stakeholders titled, ‘Making hospitality great again’, held in Lagos.

Some of the issues discussed during the Business summit include building an Eco-friendly

Industry, Business planning and structuring, crucial contribution of women in the hospitality Industry, among others.

In his remarks, the inaugural speaker, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport cum Chief of Staff, Ogun, spoke on the importance of recognising the hospitality sector as a powerful driver of the economy.

He further stated that “anyone who focuses on the green economy would make a lot of money and foreign opportunities”.

Another speaker at the event, Mrs Ife Durosinmi Etti, Founder, Herconomy, addressed the challenges of fundraising in the hospitality sector. She emphasised the importance of believing in one’s vision and being able to articulate it well in order to secure funding.

Ifedayo acknowledged that “fundraising can be difficult”, but emphasised the importance of persistence and resilience.

Some of the panelists at the event are: Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Femi Idowu-Adegoke, Co-Founder, Ecovirdis Environmental Technology Limited, Mr Jimi Aina, Director, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Rasheda Walker, Founder, Bolivar Bar, Opeyemi Makinwa, Head of Reserve, Diageo, among others.

The summit brought together key actors and hospitality executives, who in turn, analyzed and discussed benefits of investment in the hospitality industry.

Highlight of the event

Vertiline Synergy Limited during its gala night held, launched a hospitality training school and a recruitment platform for hospitality businesses.

The training school, according to the Managing Partner, Adedoyin Fabikun, will enhance the productivity of individuals and advance the hospitality industry in Nigeria.