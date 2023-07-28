Honda raises the bar, offers purchase ‘palliatives’ 

By Willie Samson

HONDA Automobile Western Africa Ltd. (HAWA), the company that assembles a range of Honda cars for the Nigerian market, has unveiled what has been described in the local market as a unique and customer-friendly sales and after-sales package.

HAWA is introducing the promo in conjunction with its partner, THP Limited (The Honda Place), which is bringing into the package its nationwide network of modern showrooms and service and maintenance centres.

The Honda Extra Awoof Offer promo is coming at a time when other car companies are raising the prices of their vehicles in reaction to the prevailing harsh economic realities.

Breaking the news in Lagos, Head, Sales, Marketing, and Logistics Department, Mr. Remi Adams, disclosed that the incentive package was designed to empower Honda lovers and intending buyers to own new cars and keep them in constant motoring condition in these difficult times.

Adams explained that the highpoint of the Honda Extra Awoof Offer, scheduled to close on August 15, 2023, include hugely discounted price tags and an unmatchable service plan backed by a manufacturer warranty.

The unprecedented promo chops off as much as N3 million from the prices of the current models of the well-accessorised CR-V and the top-of-the-range Pilot.

For instance, this considerable price slash has seen the Honda CR-V Leather going for N44 Million; the Honda Accord Leather down to the same tag (N44 million); and the Honda Pilot now at N47 million.

Adams disclosed that the ‘secret’ behind HAWA being able to slash car prices at a time when competitors are upwardly adjusting according to market forces lies in targeting volume sales and reducing profit margins.

And that is not all the cheery news in the promo, because nothing can be more exciting to a car owner in the prevailing economic crunch than an industry-first five-year free service, including labour and replacement parts, which Honda is wooing its teeming lovers with.

He was quick to point out that the free service for five years is with the globally acclaimed Honda Genuine Motor Oil (HGMO), the same oil the cars leave the factory with, “and something they can’t buy from the open market.”

The icing on the cake is an equally five-year manufacturer warranty, a component of the offer that, along with the free service benefit for the same period, guarantees peace of mind to owners.

The Head, Sales, Marketing, and Logistics, remarked, “We are mindful of the fact that in the present economic situation where the costs of everything, including vehicles, fuel, and auto parts, among others, are rising daily, it may not be enough to reduce car prices alone.

“That’s why we have built free service for five long years into the offer in order to relieve Honda owners of the financial burden of always keeping their cars in good driving condition.”

Honda’s emphasis on reassuring after-sales support in the promo is also meant to reinforce Honda’s solid reputation of caring for users of its vehicles for as long as the products last.

“The relationship actually begins, not ends, the moment a customer takes delivery of a new vehicle. And comprehensive after-sale support is a key factor, because that is the only way to ensure that Honda owners enjoy hitch-free motoring,” Adams explained.