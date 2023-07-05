Holiness, truthfulness, faithfulness, paramount for minister of God to excel – Adeboye

By Adeola Badru

The General-Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised men of God to always work on the path of holiness, truthfulness and faithfulness for them to excel in God’s vineyard.

The renowned man of God also insisted that they must display the character of steadfastness while dealing with God.

This was made known, during a courtesy visit paid to Adeboye by the President and General Overseer, United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide, Rev. (Dr) James Bayo Owoyemi, at the City of God (Redemption Camp) in Ogun State.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday by the UACC Media Director, Pastor Paul Erakhifu, Rev.﻿ Dr Owoyemi﻿ said that he decided to visit Pastor Adeboye in commemoration of his﻿ three years in office and to receive fatherly advice and blessings from the famous and renowned man of God.

While admonishing the UACC President, Adeboye noted that: “God encourages and support those that are holy and faithful.”

“God will prosper and support you and your congregation as you walk according to the will of God.”

Urging Rev. Owoyemi to be steadfast, faithful and strong in the Lord, Pastor Adeboye prayed for him and his wife and those that accompanied him on the visit.

Earlier, Rev. Owoyemi stressed that he was pleased and delighted to meet Pastor Adeboye, who is known all over the world as a reputable Man of God.

“It’s a privilege to meet him and I appreciate God for using him greatly and impacting positively to this generation.”

Those that accompanied the UAAC President to visit the General Overseer of RCCG include the wife of the President and Chairperson UACC Pastors Wives Association, Pastor Mrs. Mary Adejoke Owoyemi, UACC Media Director, Pastor Paul Erakhifu, Oyo State PRO, Pastor Victor Ayandeji and Ondo State Media Coordinator, Pastor Oluwole Ayandeji.﻿

The UACC President and his entourage toured the Redemption camp and visited the old auditorium, new arena, Shiloh apartments, open heavens international center, continental suite, Prayer foyer, Estate 7,11,13, amongst others.