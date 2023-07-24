Hit the ground running, NDDC MD told

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of The 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC has said that the task ahead of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku is to do the needful by hitting the ground running and actualize his vision to assuage the pains of the Niger Delta people.

According to the group, it has become imperative for the Managing Director to as a matter of urgency carry out his assignment because to whom much is given, much will be required.

In a statement Monday by the leader of 21st CYNDAC, Izon Ebi, the group reiterated its call on President Bola Tinubu to treat those calling for the removal of Ogbuku as criminal and enemy of the people.

The group said, “The 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC ) makes stronger the calls to allow the status quo remain concerning samuel Ogbuku as the managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

“We therefore use this opportunity to call on our visionary President to treat any group that is calling for the removal of Dr samuel Ogbuku as criminal and enemy of the people.

“The 21st CYNDAC hereby call on the oil thieves that are fighting for survival, to repent now, or face the wrath of the Niger Delta watchdog and the Tantita pipeline surveillance security. Enough of this evil calls for Dr samuel Ogbuku removal, or we will show you the way to dance naked in the market Square. We will continue to expose you people, until you quite the criminal organisation.

“Consequently, it behoves on the MD samuel Ogbuku to do the needful, to hit the ground running and actualize his vision to assuage the pains of the Niger Delta people, because for whom much is given, much will be required.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God. When the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice. The 21st CYNDAC is drawing the attention of Mr President to the separate calls made by different groups of Niger Delta Agitators and stakeholders in the past one week.

“We the 21st CYNDAC are only consolidating on the numerous calls from the people of Niger Delta, to let Mr President know how happy and comfortable they are with the choice of samuel Ogbuku because of the level of trust that exist between him and the people of the Niger Delta. Mr Ogbuku has a long standing record of integrity in all his previous positions.

“The people of the Niger Delta have faith in him and what he can do to transform the NDDC from cash cow of greedy politicians, to a development Commission for the Niger Delta region.

“It has become obvious that all the Agitators, stakeholders and the poor masses in the region are showing their displeasure ( via their recent publications ) over the call by some individuals that we strongly believed were sponsored by the enemies of Niger Delta, for the removal of Dr samuel Ogbuku.

“The Niger Delta people are feeling sorry for the gullible youths that allow themselves to become destabilisation tools in the hands of our enemies and detractors, because they don’t know what they are doing.

“Before anyone embark on any journey that is aimed at bringing the Niger Delta to her kneels, one should recall that we do not have another home except the one that the NDDC was created to develop. The blessed land of the Niger Delta have fed and sustained 36 states and over 200 million people from diverse tribes and religion for over 50 years.

“During these years, the Niger Delta people have maintained their status as a very peaceful and accommodating people, which can sacrifice a lot for the betterment of this great nation. God so kind, when the military regime ended in 1998, the civilian regime made the decision to form the NDDC as way to console the people of the Niger Delta for our losses in the areas of good quality air that was lost due to gas flaring, good quality water lost to oil spillage, during exploration, transportation and storage of crude oil, and loss of biodiversity.

“NDDC could not address any problem caused by the oil exploration in over 22 years of it’s existence, because evil politicians from the federal and state level invaded this institution that was commissioned to solve the problems, and turned it to their money – spinner.

“When NDDC assumed a dead posture, the then President Muhammadu Buhari in his wisdom, decided to favour the masses and the Agitators against the wicked politicians that build stomach infrastructure, and appointed Dr samuel Ogbuku to remediate the damages that have lasted for more than two decades.

“At the appointment of Dr samuel Ogbuku, all and sundry rejoiced because the righteous have gained access to the throne since the creation of the NDDC. The only group that were left behind were those responsible for stealing the Nigerian crude oil, those setting up the artisanal refineries in the region, recruiting our young and vibrant youths into their sabotage, those arming the young folks to cause trouble in the region and disrespect the Elder statesmen in the region, those that are suffering the casualties in the hands of Tantita pipeline security outfit, and those that would take bloodshed over peaceful coexistence of the region.

“As the watchdog of the region, the 21st CYNDAC and other Agitators and like minds are keenly observing their movement and that of their agents of bad luck. We are very happy that all their calls so far have been unfruitful, because we have a very wise president today. We the indigenous people of the Niger Delta are ones that surfer the most if the damages in our region is not given a very quick solution. All these politicians that are sponsoring the miscreants that are calling for the removal of samuel Ogbuku do not live with us in the Niger Delta region for over 20 years.”