Hit- and- run driver kills Police ASP in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

A Senior Police officer attacked to the Ondo state command, has been killed by a hit- and- run driver, at a checkpoint along Ifon/Sobe highway in Ose council area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was on duty, when the driver who was flagged down refused to stop and knocked him down.

He reportedly died on the spot while his colleagues pursued the killer until he was arrested in Edo state.

A source said that “the officer and some others men were on duty on the road to check the activities of criminals, especially kidnappers who have been tormenting the residents of the communities.

” The driver, was stopped but instead he refused and thereby knocked down the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

” His other colleagues gave the driver a hot chase, suspecting that the driver might be one of the kidnappers in the area.

” The driver of the vehicle was chased from Ifon where the incident happened to a military checkpoint at the boundary of Ondo and Edo where he was arrested.

Contacted the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the suspect had been arrested in Edo state for the killing of the police officer.

Odunlami said that it was a case of hit and run and that the driver was arrested after a hot chase to the military checkpoint.

According to her “While the police on duty were trying to stop him (driver) in some of the checkpoints but he didn’t stop. So, our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around ifon.

“The driver swapped and hit an ASP and the officer died immediately and the unidentified driver fled the scene immediately the accident occurred.

“The driver, was however, pursued and fortunately for us he (driver) was arrested by the military men at Sobe in Edo state.

Odunlami said the remains of the deceased officer had been deposited in the morgue.