Hit-and-run driver kills middle-aged man in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

A hit-and-run driver has reportedly run over and dismembered the body of a middle-aged man along Ibusa Road, Asaba, Delta State.

It was learned that the driver was at high speed when he hit the deceased, tearing him apart with his vehicle.

The deceased, it was gathered, was crossing the road to catch a glimpse of another accident scene that occurred on the road when he met his untimely death on Saturday.

Confirming the accident, the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Udeme Bassey Eshiet, said the hit-and-run driver escaped successfully with his vehicle.

He debunked claims that the vehicle was set ablaze by an angry mob.

He said: “I got to the place, I saw the guy, the guy was about to cross the road, a vehicle ran him down.

A vehicle crashed into an electric pole in the middle of the road and caught fire. That guy that was hit, was hit by another car that ran away.

“That vehicle was coming on speed. So, this guy was crossing the road to go and watch what was happening, that was how he was knocked down.”