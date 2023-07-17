‘His life changed’ – Ibrahima Konate ‘happy’ for teammate after Anfield move

Ibrahima Konate has expressed delight at the Liverpool’s decision to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, with the defender reuniting with his former RB Leipzig teammate.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the French international was full of praise for Liverpool’s £60m deal to bring the versatile playmaker to Merseyside, with Konate also pleased for Szoboszlai for winning the biggest transfer of his career so far.

Konate said on Szoboszlai signing for Liverpool this summer: “I’m very happy for him and now I think he understands it’s a very, very big club. I think his life changed just when he signed for Liverpool. I’m happy for him to be here.”

The Hungarian took the legendary no, 8 shirt with his arrival addinh another talented player to the Red’s ranks.

The Hungarian midfielder has showcased his potential during his time at RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

His technical ability, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess make him an exciting addition to Liverpool’s attacking options