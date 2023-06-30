Hip hop is least supported genre in Nigeria – Biod Sirius

The Nigerian rapper Biod Sirius stated that Hip hop music is the least Supported Genre of music in Nigeria.

Biod Sirius gave the verdict during a podcast interview on Benita & Wande’s Banter, enjoining stakeholders in the media to invest more time and resources in the culture.

The Lagos-based Emcee and Ibadan native also discussed his latest single ‘Yasuke’ which is available on all digital streaming platforms.

The rap maverick promised to release an EP and a couple of visuals as the year goes on.

Biod, formerly known as Blaze in Ironwind, a defunct Rap group alongside Windel and Iron Man (not Tony Starks) had dropped a video for the song – Let me live.

In the single ‘Yasuke’ he featured Paradox, an amazing drill rapper, and studio leak ‘Immature’, featuring Jbeats, Jhay Papillon & Octane. “It is strictly available on YouTube, YouTube music, Audiomack and SoundCloud,” he said.

All those were in the first half of 2023.

In a phone conversation, Mr Biod Sirius braggadocio exhibits that of Houdini on stage about to bring Rabbits out of the Hat, even as he urged Hip-hop lovers to follow him on all social media platforms.