Hike in fuel price wicked — Ondo workers

— Demand salary arrears, palliatives for masses

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Workers in Ondo state have described the increase in the pump price of petroleum product in the country weeks after a similar exercise without any attendant palliative measures to the already pauperized workers as wicked.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Akure, the Organised expressed worries over government insensitivity to the plight of the common man.

A communique issued by leaders of the Organised union, comprising NLC/TUC/JNC, said that they joined “our well-meaning Nigerians to condemn in strong terms this wicked action of government as it is absolutely beyond the reach of the majority of our people.

The communique was signed by the NLC Chairman, Victor Amoko, Secretary, Amos Sunday, TUC chairman , Clement Fatuase,

Secretary, Gideon Bakare, JNC chairman,Ademola Adeniji and Secretary, Adeleye Foluke Esther.

They resolved that the state government ” as a matter of urgency should roll out palliatives for the workers and masses of the State to ease the agonies inflicted as a result of the hike in price of PMS.

“All outstanding salaries and allowances owed the workers of the State should be paid immediately.

“That any committee on palliatives set up by the State Government without the input of Ondo State Organized Labour would be outrightly rejected.

” The meeting sympathizes with the workers and masses of our dear State and call for calm and await further directives.

They assured workers that while awaiting the outcome of our national body the leadership will leave no stone unturned to secure a better deal for all In this time of distress. End