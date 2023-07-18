Hijrah: Osun declares Wednesday public holiday

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has declared tomorrow, Wednesday, as public holiday to mark the beginning of 1445 Hijrah calendar.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Mudashiru Oyedeji on Tuesday, the Governor to allow Muslims celebrate the new year.

It added that the Governor would preside over a special match parade among the Muslim ummah at the stadium on Saturday to commemorate the new year.

“In commemoration of Hijrah 1445 AH Islamic New Year for all Muslims, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke declared tomorrow, Wednesday, as a public holiday throughout the state.

“While congratulating and wishing the entire Muslim ummah a happy celebration of the new Islamic calendar, the Governor will preside over a special match pass on Saturday at Osogbo township stadium by taking a symbolic salute as part of series of activities lined up to mark the new Islamic year”, it reads.