Hijrah: Act fast on palliatives, Nigerians suffering, MSSNLagos urges Tinubu

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has called on the Federal Government to take quick action on its planned palliatives and improve the standard of living of Nigerians as Muslims celebrate their 1445AH Hijrah (Islamic new year).

The Amir (President) of MSSNLagos, Kamoldeen Abiona, said this in a press statement to commemorate 1445AH Hijrah (Islamic new year) on Wednesday.

He described Hijrah, which marks the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Makkah to Madinah, as a significant event in Islamic history with so many lessons.

Abiona appealed to President Bola Tinubu to “act fast” on the implementation of the palliatives aimed at cushioning the impacts of fuel subsidy removal and other economic policies on Nigerians.

While admonishing Muslims and Nigerians on patience and perseverance as signified by Hijrah, the Muslim students’ leader explained that both students and parents were being affected by some of the government policies.

He said, “Hijrah symbolises resilience, sacrifice, and the pursuit of a better future. As we commence this new Hijrah Year, let us reflect upon the noble values espoused by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and draw inspiration from his teachings to guide our lives.

“As we reflect on the significance of this new year, we call on the Federal Government to make this a period of renaissance for Nigerians. President Bola Tinubu should act fast to bring succour and acceptable palliatives to suffering Nigerians whose businesses and means of livelihood have been badly affected by the new economic policies aimed at making the country better.”

The mathematics trainer also urged Muslims to strive to make positive contributions to their communities, foster unity among themselves, and uphold the values of their religion.

He said, “The Muslim Ummah has always been a beacon of unity, compassion, and social responsibility. It is through our collective efforts and dedication to our faith that we continue to make positive contributions to our communities and the nation as a whole.

“As we embark on this new chapter of the Hijrah Year, let us renew our commitment to upholding the principles of Islam and striving for excellence in all aspects of our lives.

“This occasion serves as a reminder for us to foster unity, promote tolerance, and work towards the betterment of our society, guided by the teachings of the Qur’an and the Sunnah (traditions of the prophet).”

Specifically, Abiona advised Muslim students to pray for the growth of Nigeria as they celebrate 1445AH Hijrah.

He stated, “We express our heartfelt appreciation to the Muslim Ummah, especially the members of MSSN, for their unwavering support, dedication, and active participation in our programs and initiatives. Your enthusiasm and commitment are instrumental in advancing the noble objectives of our organisation.

“On this joyous occasion, MSSN Lagos State Area Unit wishes the Muslim Ummah a blessed and prosperous New Hijrah Year. May this year be filled with peace, harmony, and abundant blessings for all.

“Once again, we extend our warmest greetings and felicitations to the Muslim Ummah, and we pray for Allah’s blessings and guidance for all in the Hijrah 1445AH,” he added.