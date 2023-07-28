High inflation rate: A challenge to Nigerian real estate sector

By ESV Toyeshe Lawal

Evidently, the Nigerian economy is at crossroads, virtually all macroeconomic indicators are on the reds. According to the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), the government owned, and one of the Nigeria’s leading data generating organizations, the Nigerian inflation rate as at June, 2023 is currently put at 22.79%.

One United States Dollar is being officially exchanged for N774.48 in the foreign exchange market (parallel market, black market and official market). As at today In the month of June, year 2023 the current price of 50Kg bag of cement is N5, 000 at a retail price to consumers of the product who are majorly real estate players and property developers as well. To worst it all the persistent increase in fuel prices orchestrated via fuel subsidy removal had worsened the inflationary trend on building materials in Nigeria especially with respect to transportation of building materials to site which is presently on the higher side.

With the disturbing economic scenario in Nigeria at the moment, businesses in all sectors of the Nigerian economy is being severally affected in various ways such as the property market which has suffered a significant setback and staggering to meet up with the ever increasing operating cost.

In today’s Nigerian economy, one of the major factors affecting the real estate cum property market is the rising cost of maintaining the existing properties, with little or no attention being paid to maintenance of properties by some players in the industry, especially private practice professionals who are saddled with the responsibility of managing properties on behalf of their clients and property investors.

Most of these properties are in sorry states due to a number of factors occasioned by the Nigerian ailing economy. The disposable income of most property consumers are on the decline which affects their economic ability to pay or renew their rent as at when due and this has a direct effect on the bottom line of the property managers to carry regular maintenance on the properties which ought to be the normal practice in the property law.

Taxes being levied on properties are on the rise in most state of the federation. With a very lean and irregular federal revenue allocation, state governments across the country are now adopting tax payers’ unfriendly strategies as a method of improving their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) like double taxation, multiple taxation and all other form of rents/rates. In their collective new strategies, the property market is one of the most hit as most properties are heavily and double taxed. And with this new development, the property managers will be left with a very lean income or budget for the properties that are generating the monies for the property owners and the government.

High cost of charges by estate developers on properties owners in the estates is another rising cost of maintaining a property in Nigeria today. Some developers charged so much on service charge, estate maintenance and other fees that the landlords are left with, very lean resources to keep the properties in good shape and maintain its market value over time. In most estates in Lagos, Abuja and other developed cities in Nigeria, the properties have over time lost the value of the rent being paid by the tenants due to continuous tear and wear with little or no maintenance.

Commercial Banks and most mortgage lenders require the property owners to have insurance on the property. This is one factor that has over the years hindered the chances of accessing capital for development and maintenance of properties by real estate professionals. Most mortgage institutions and money lending banks hardly transacts big ticket businesses with property clients who have no insurance cover on their properties.

Inflation had multiplier side effect on real estate projects such as higher rate of mortgage, increase asset prices, getting devalued in long-term debt, this manifested itself in expensive nature of construction process and projects, it can also led to increment in property prices which make it more expensive to buy any of the real estate properties which is a function of increase in the cost of construction materials, general increase in the level of goods and services prices in the economy.

In a bid to proffer sustainable solution towards alleviating the identified issues, the followings are to be vigorously pursued;

The current effort of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other Nigerian financial Institution reforms in the last five years in the areas of Banking sector reform in terms of (a) recapitalization and (b) Risk assessment and evaluation will open more vistas in stabilizing the banking sector in the provision of healthy fund at affordable investment rates vis a vis –repayment terms and interest rates especially to the housing sector.

Strengthening of the informal housing sectors. e.g. cooperative movement workers associations and labour union. To make this effective, the new paradigm “MICRO FINANCE” be operationalized to the letters. i.e. the poor people which are denied access in the regular commercial banks are empowered through micro-finance effort by providing loans using group approach and using this same group and peer pressure approach in loan recovery.

Local content integration should be pursued to a logical conclusion. The National Building and Road Research Institute in Ota, Ogun state and other technical schools should be strengthen to carry out more researches towards a successful low cost housing delivery and production by the private sector.

The use of locally prepared building materials and the locally sourced building materials should be given due consideration. Local building materials related to these age long materials that have been in use since time immemorial, for example, mud brick, burnt brick, planks and sandcrete blocks. Sourcing for building materials on the other hand refers to a situation whereby conventional building materials are replaced with local substitutes in order to reduce total cost.

This has to do with cement stabilized bricks and blocks, fibre root shows among many others. These locally sourced blocking materials have a potential lifespan of more years and are known to suit the weather of a particular environment and are known to neither corrode nor decay. They are also known to be prevented from the effect of termites, insects and rodents. Realizing the importance of local building materials in the provision of housing, necessary requirement should be given to the research.

The high interest rate on housing projects should be discouraged. This is because high interest rates encourage financial speculation and money trading. A new form of mortgage arrangement called the Share Appreciation Mortgage (SAM) should be given a trial. This form of financing allows the lender to reduce the interest chargeable in favour of the borrower below the prevailing standard rate on the consideration that any increment in the value of property pleaded as collateral will be shared between the lender and the borrower .

Other methods of financing housing development which aims at making mortgage more attractive to lenders and hence increase the supply of mortgage credit and also to make borrowing accessible be given adequate consideration in both the money and capital markets. Such package include debentures with relatively lower interest rates, equity and loan syndication with varying amortization types ranging from the conventional installment type to the lump sum sinking hybrid.

Reformation of general economic condition which makes it difficult for interested buyers to back up their demand with cash payment; bringing down the constraints of multiple agency which make property to remain in the market for long.

In a bid to regulating and maintaining stable cost of property maintenance in Nigeria, the government has a very big role to play. The current spate of insecurity in the country should be addressed at the earliest possible time to give room for a congenial operating business environment; the overall macroeconomic policies should be overhauled in line with the current reality of things. Even in a highly deregulated market, prices of building maintenance materials like cement should be regulated by the government.

ESV Toyeshe Lawal, Director of Estate, Town Planning and Survey at the Oyo state Housing Corporation (OYSHC). He wrote from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.