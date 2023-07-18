High Chief Ikechi Emenike’s uncommon demonstration of patriotism

By Elechi Kalu

Across Igbo land and Nigeria in general, there is the need for people whose character and disposition can be likened to those of our past heroes, such as Nnamdi Azikiwe, Michael Okpara, and Awolowo.

People whose motives and desires are laden with the burden to see development and growth in our land. High Chief Ikechi Emenike has apparently demonstrated that he posseses such qualities. While many politicians are busy amassing wealth, Ikechi has been gradually contributing immensely in the development of his land and people without beating the drums. Maybe, his combined background as an educator, a technocrat, and a national politician may have contributed to his uncommon disposition. Reports about how he broke records in the Nigeria indigenous premier University, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, within his short stay in office as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the University Governing Council are out there. This time around, he has broken another record for the benefit of his home people of Abia.

I remember vividly the doubt and disregard that his people displayed when the High Chief informed the people of his state that he will attract federal institutions to the state. He told them that one of the ways to boost the economy of any state in Nigeria is to ensure the inflow of funds to the state. More importantly, the funds should be that which would trickle down to citizens by getting the people to become gainfully employed. Many greeted such promise as mere political propaganda, especially when it came at the time he was contesting to become the governor of the state. However, one may not need to blame them so much given how people have been disappointed in the past by our regular politicians whose words means nothing to them. They may not equally be blamed because they may not have a good understanding of the High Chief in order to know that he doesn’t make a promise if he is not already doing something about the promise. At the end of the elections, INEC declared Alex Otti winner, although several parties are contesting the victory at the tribunal, making very serious allegations.

Ordinarily, one would expect High Chief to focus on pursuing personal goals pending the outcome of the tribunal. However, that’s not the way of Ikechi. Even though he was not declared the winner by INEC, he went ahead to pursue the actualization of his campaign promises. His attitude can be glimpsed from the way he carried and managed himself and his campaign during the elections. For instance, even though he was contesting on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, which was controlling the national power, it is on record that he never used such advantage to molest or cause trouble in the state. He never intimidated or harassed anyone. He kept to the rules. In one of his campaigns he said “this is our state, we must all work to lift it and make it work. We don’t need to kill ourselves to get power.” He did not only stick to it but lived it. It must also be noted that while most of the notable members in his Party were busy working for the victory of other political parties, he stood firm for his party. In fact, there is a video circulating, showing how Uche Oga, a former minister and a ranking member of his party, was rejoicing with Alex Otti after he was declared winner by INEC. Anyway, this will be story for another day. Back to the issue at hand. The foregoing highlight is to draw attention to the fact that Ikechi is an uncommon politician reminisce of our past heroes.

While many were busy in the State skimming for personal pecuniary, he zoomed to Abuja and without making noise about it, got one of his campaign promises fulfilled. He pursued and got approval for a Federal College of Education in Umuahia. To be precise, The Federal Government, in a letter cited by us, granted approval for the Establishment of a Federal College of Education in Abia, which has since been consummated with the appointment of Principal Officers. To be specific, Abia now, for the first time in the history of the state, has a Federal College of Education. It is named Federal College of Education, Ofeme-Ohuhu, Umuahia, Abia State. Without fear of exaggeration, this appears to be the highest achievement of any politician in the state in the recent times.

The benefits of the institution can only be imagined. Words may not be able to adequately capture it. As a new Federal institution, it means that there is going to be massive construction at the site. The implication is that businesses that deal on construction materials in Abia will witness significant patronage. A lot of Abians will be employed for these constructions. Talk of regular employment. It is obvious that a lot of Abians, both those who voted for him and those who didn’t, are now going to get federal appointments and become federal employees. What about human resources development? The institution will bring alternative, cheaper, and best quality production of educationist in Abia. The consequential influence in the state educational system generally will be enormous. What about the economy of the Ofeme people? The institution is definitely going to boost and transform the economy of the place. It will gradually lead to the urbanization of the place. More interestingly, considering the fact that the federal government is poised to transforming Federal Colleges of Education to Universities of Education, one can only imagine the prospective potentials this act by the High Chief hold for Abia State. The forgoing is just but a few of the benefits that Federal College of Education, Ofeme-Ohuhu, Umuahia, Abia State will bring to the state.

It is, therefore, not an exaggeration to say that High Chief Ikechi Emenike has done what Napoleon Bonaparte could not do. More importantly, he has demonstrated the love he has for Abia. Working for the benefit of the people even when the people looked away from him. Ensuring that his people get their share of the national patrimony even when his people looked away from him. His case can be likened to the popular Zimbabwean Benjamin Burombo who said, “each time I want to fight for African rights, I use only one hand because the other hand is busy trying to keep away Africans who are fighting me.” While he was busy working to better the lives of his people, his people, especially those who have ran the state aground, were busy mobilizing and working against him.

High Chief Ikechi Emenike has refused to blow his trumpet, a character common to people whose aim is selfless and patriotic. Such people often believe that their fruits and works shall speak for them. Truly, Ikechi’s fruits are not longer speaking, but they are now shouting. The golden fish can no longer hide. However, it is time for those of us who know the truth and has followed the trajectory of this humble man to begin to speak. Our people, the Abians, the Igbos, and Nigerians need now to know that there is a detrabalised Nigerian, who is not only working silently to give his people good life, but has worked assiduously in the background to ensure that Nigeria remained strong. The Abia State Government must put politics aside, recognize him for this outstanding achievements, thank him, and give the school all it needs to take off immediately. The truth is that High Chief Ikechi Emenike brought the school, but the beneficiaries are the entire Abia people.

Elechi U. Kalu, Jp

Wrote from Aba, Abia State.