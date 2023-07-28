Help reduce unemployment, promote SMEs, Ondo govt tells Corporate Organizations

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu and Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, testing some of the equipment during the ceremony in Akure.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has appealed to corporate organisations in the country to support governments in reducing unemployment and promoting the establishment of Small Scale Enterprises.

The Acting state governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, made the appeal in Akure, while commissioning a Women Development and skills acquisition centre, donated by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited.

Ayedatiwa said that ” it is a known fact that government alone cannot entirely provide the needs of the citizens, no matter how buoyant such government might be, hence the contribution of corporate organisations to support the government in taking care of the needs of its citizenry.

According to him ” the project is very significant as it will go a long way in creating wealth among women folks and make them to be employers of labours.

He congratulated women, the major beneficiaries, particularly the widows whose commemoration of their day coincided with the commissioning and handing over of the edifice, challenged them to make the best use of the opportunity to develop through the acquisition of various skills.

The Acting governor, assured that government will continue to do everything within its capacity to support widows and women folks in general.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director, TotalEnergies, Mr. Mike Sangster, said that 66 Infrastructure developments projects have been completed across the country.

Sangster, noted that it was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and the TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited.

Speaking through, Mrs. Evi Ifekwe, Executive Director, People and Country Services, Sangster, noted that “TotalEnergies commenced a robust plan to deploy CSR Infrastructure developments across the country which mresulted in a strategy to deliver 84 Infrastructure projects across the 6 geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“Of these infrastructure projects, 64have

already been completed and commissioned from the earlier phases.

Another two are ready and now being commissioned. The remaining 18 are at advanced stages of completion and planned to be commissioned later this year.

Sangster noted that the projects were borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and Technical Education, maternal and child health, women and youth empowerment.

He explained that the locations of the projects were carefully chosen for maximum impact, arising from a Needs Assessment carried out before the deployment.

” As we hand over the project to you today, we implore you to ensure its sustainable use to impact the people positively.

“The sustainability barometer shall be seen during our Impact Assessment Exercise, when we will come back to check how this project has improved the lives of the people in this community.” He said.

Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) Mr. Bala Wunti, said the organisation would continue to champion the implementation of Sustainable Community Development projects that would positively impact the lives Nigerians.

Wunti said, “We are very proud and elated to be commissioning yet another laudable and essential project. We know that this facility will help provide relief to the people for the purpose it is intended.

” NNPC Limited along with its partners have implemented various projects in the areas of education (building and equipping of schools/ classrooms, laboratories, donation of books, scholarships, Quiz competitions, etc.) skill acquisitions, economic empowerment, healthcare, solar power, and other infrastructural intervention projects.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr (Mrs), Adebunmi Osadaun, said that the facility will also train beneficiaries in the 21st century technologies for a better output in various skills, adding that the overall expectation is decreased poverty index among households, improve families, health and take many off the streets in the State among other benefits.