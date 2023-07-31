Help rebuild APGA into more formidable party, Greg Ibe urges Soludo @ 63

Gov. Soludo

By Steve Oko

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe, has urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, to use his position as APGA National Leader, to rebuild and reposition the party as a formidable national party.

Ibe who made the plea in a goodwill message for Soludo’s 63rd birthday, said that time had come for APGA to win elections outside South East, stating that Soludo has all it takes to re-jig APGA.

” This sexagenarian birthday anniversary that is coming at a time you are occupying the exalted position of National Leader of our great party APGA, affords you the golden opportunity of working assiduously with the NWC in rebuilding, strengthening and extending the frontiers of our party to every region and state in Nigeria”.

“While thanking God for giving you good health and vigour that enabled you to function as Chief Economic Adviser to President Obasanjo, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and now Anambra State Governor, it is my unrelenting intercession that as you mark this 63rd birthday heaven releases a fresh season of divine strength on you for the journey ahead”.

Professor Ibe who congratulated Soludo for bequeathing humanity with a plethora of achievements at a relatively young age, described him as a big asset to Ndigbo.

He also commended him for his numerous achievements in Anambra since assuming office, and urged him to sustain his transformation agenda in the state.

Professor Ibe prayed God to grant the Governor more grace and strength to accomplish more for humanity.