Help attain SDGs, UN tasks academia

•As LASU Youth Club berths

By Sola Ogundipe

Matthias Schmale, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, has called for enhancing the role of academia in implementing Agenda 2030 and achieving the associated 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He has also highlighted a number of institutional and individual actions that could be taken, including conducting multidisciplinary research on the SDGs to drive advocacy efforts and influence policies.

“An interdisciplinary centre like this can act as an incubator for new ideas, innovations, and approaches,” he stressed at the launch of the Lagos State University, LASU, SDG Youth Club, which was organised by the University’s Centre for the Actualisation of the UN SDGs (LASU-SDGs), in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Office of SDGs and Investments, Mrs. Abosede George, Director, LASU-SDGs Centre, Prof. Tayo Ajayi, and other senior management staff of the university also attended the inauguration ceremony, which was officially declared open by LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The UN Resident Coordinator went on to say that it would be ideal to conduct a study on how to make Lagos transportation more environmentally friendly, show through research the value of eating a more plant-based diet or recycling packaging, organize conferences, summits, and workshops for the purpose of knowledge generation, and persuade the private sector that it is imperative to move more quickly toward sustainability.

Schmalest remarked: “urgent action is required now if we are to rescue the SDGs” because to COVID, Conflicts, and Climate Change impeding Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) development in Nigeria and around the world.

The halfway point between now and the deadline of 2030 will be marked by a global SDG summit in New York, according to Schmale, which “provides an opportunity for world leaders to move from rhetoric to reality, from promises made to promises kept.”

Olatunji-Bello, said that 800 students from all faculties and schools on the university’s three campuses had signed up to join the LASU-SDG Youth Club.

“I find that very commendable,” he said. I commend the Center for this outstanding effort. She said, “I believe that this is a bold step that will go a long way in building your human and leadership capacities and prepare you for a lifetime of impact. The benefits are also enormous among which is the exposure you will get to several opportunities available to you as an SDG Ambassador.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Sustainable Development Goals & Investment, Lagos State, Mrs. Abosede George, asserted that the younger generation remained the best asset that could drive a thriving society.

Sheinformed that the Lagos State Government established the Office of SDGs and Investment to engage the citizenry and inspire both the old and new generation of leaders towards galvanising action to urgently achieve the global agenda.

The Director, Centre for the Actualization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Prof. Tayo Ajayi, stated that the LASU-SDG Youth Club was established to serve as a platform for the youths to share their perspectives and ideas to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

“Active engagement of youth in sustainable development efforts is central to achieving sustainable, inclusive and stable societies by the target date and to averting the worst threats and challenges to sustainable development”. He added.

The President, LASU-SDG Youth Club, Obadare Adenekan, called for continued support and partnership of the United Nations and the Lagos State Government to scale up the reach and impact of the club.

“I am confident that together, we can achieve great things for ourselves, our university, our country, and our planet. Together, we can raise high the banners of the Lagos State University as a model of excellence and sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond,” He said.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, with the assistance of Assistant Director, LASU-SDG, Dr. (Mrs.) Olayemi Soladoye, later decorated the Vice Chancellor with “SDGs-Wheel” pin as a Champion of SDGs.