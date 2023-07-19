Heavy down pour sweeps Okada rider away in Abuja

F

John Alechenu, Abuja

A commercial motorcyclist whose identity is yet to be confirmed was swept away by heavy rain in the Chikakore Community, in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist who ignored several appeals from residents and some on lookers attempted to cross a culvert which serves as a make shift bridge linking one part of the community to the other.

He was overpowered by the fast moving body of water as he attempted to prevent his motorcycle from being dragged into the muddy water.

A video clip of sad incident was circulated on the community WhatsApp group by a resident who caught the incident using a mobile telephone.

In the two minutes long video clip, a youngster who witnessed the unfolding incident could be heard calling on authorities to “fix the road” in order to avoid a repeat of such an incident in the nearest future.

The road in question was part of projects earmarked in the N2.5bn new flood control related projects in the revised 2023 budget of the Ministry of Environment for 2023 at the twilight of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Very little if any progress has been made on the project which was allocated N30, 000,000 (Thirty million Naira).

The contractor handling the project earlier moved to site but later abandoned it.

A document outlining the scope of work indicated that the funds was for “the construction of drains and road improvement work at Chikakore, Kubwa, FCT.”

The fate of the Commercial motorcyclist could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Some of his colleagues have initiated a search plan in a bid to rescue him.