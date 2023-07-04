Healthcare: Edo govt restates commitment to global best practices

Edo State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Samuel Alli; Project Director and Founder, Ciuci Consulting, Mr. Chukwuka Monye; Dr. Aisien Efosa, PS Edo State Health Management Agency with the new leadership team

…as ESH gets new SLT

By Uche Kenechukwu

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, has said the state is committed to ensuring adherence to global best practices in healthcare delivery.

He also pledged support to the Senior Leadership Team, SLT, of Edo Specialist Hospital, ESH, to achieve patient-centric services.

This came as the operators of ESH, CiuCi Consulting and the Ministry of Health inaugurated a new SLT team for the hospital.

According to the Commissioner, the operators of ESH and the outgoing SLT have done very well to lay a great foundation for the hospital. He enjoined the new team to build on that foundation, stating that the Ministry of Health would be watching closely to support the team and ensure compliance to global best practices in healthcare.

Speaking at the inauguration, the CEO, Ms. Debbie Akwara highlighted that collaboration, transparency, and a patient-centric culture will be the cornerstone of the leadership philosophy.

She said”: Our patients and the Edo Specialist Hospital team will remain our top priority as we will strive to provide exceptional care that exceeds patients’ expectations; listening to their needs, addressing concerns, and continuous improvement will be at the forefront of our efforts. teamwork, where every voice is heard and ideas are valued.

“The outgoing SLT have laid a great foundation for the hospital’s operations and performance,

earning us a great reputation amongst our patients and peers, having served the hospital for over two years. The incoming team will build on this foundation and establish the hospital as a standard for quality healthcare within and outside the country.”

The outgoing Chief Medical Director, CMD, Prof. Sunday Iloegbon-Adeoye, commended both the outgoing leadership team and promised unwavering support of himself and the team to the operators and new management of the facility.

Meanwhile, those inaugurated include Ms. Debbie Akwara, CEO; Dr. David Odiko, CMD; Dr. Martin Okhawere, COO; Dr. Quincy Atohengbe, COC, Medical/Pediatrics Specialties; Dr. Ekhator Eghosa, COC, Surgical

Services; Dr. Ifueko Okunbor, COC, Out-Patient, and Diagnostics; Dr. Raymond Eghonghon, COC, Emergency Services; and Mrs. Faith Akpala as the CNS.

It was stated that upon careful review of the hospital’s operations and as part of the change improvement programme aptly named “ESH 2.0”, the operators carefully selected the new leadership team to consist of individuals with extensive industry and subject matter expertise, who contribute

to demonstrate an unparalleled passion for people and quality healthcare.