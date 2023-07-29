Hazan empowers Nigerian artists through firm

The Chief Executive Officer Flashfame Management Ajani Hazan Babatunde has fostered local talent by nurturing artists and helping them realize their full potential.



According to him, Flashfame has emerged as a game-changer in talent management, particularly for artists seeking to make a mark in the competitive music industry.



“Hazan’s hands-on approach ensures that each artist receives personalized attention, allowing them to focus on their creative pursuits while leaving the business aspect to his capable team.

“Our vast network of contacts, built over years of working on major projects with industry giants, has proven instrumental in securing lucrative deals and collaborations for the artists under Flashfame Management. By strategically aligning their careers and providing invaluable mentorship, Hazan has empowered a new generation of Nigerian artists to shine brightly on both national and international stages.