‘Happy to give boring people talking points’, Comedian AY replies critics

Comedian and filmmaker, Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY has replied critics of his latest interview with Talk Show host, Teju Oyelakin.

AY and his colleague, Basketmouth had been at loggerheads for over 17 years with different interviews granted ever since with the duo commenting on their lingering feud.

In the latest, AY said he was done making efforts towards reconciling with Basketmouth.

The interview, which was anchored by Teju BabyFace, has since attracted backlashes.

AY, in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, gave a shout out to ‘social media magicians’ and expressed his happiness to give them something to talk about.

Sharing the pictures he took with the talk show host during the interview, the comedian described the interview as honest and innocent.

He said: “Intelligence is analyzing things as they are. Imagination is conceiving them as they could be. Morality is conceiving them as they should be. Magic is making them occur the way you conceive them for your needed trend.

“Shout out to all social media magicians. I’m happy to give boring people something to discuss over an honest and innocent interview with @tejubabyfaceoyelakin.”