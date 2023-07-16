Hajj 2023: Lagos state bags award for good conduct of pilgrims 

From left, Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi; Head of the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries, AbdulRahman AbdulHadj and former Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alh. (Dr.) Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, during the award presentation in Makkah.

…airlifts 1,777 pilgrims back home in six batches

Pilgrims from Lagos State have bagged an award for good conduct during the 2023 Holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The award plaque was received on behalf of the State by Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, during a brief reception organised by the service providers in its office.

While presenting the award, head of the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries (Service No. 13), AbdulRahman AbdulHadj expressed his appreciation to the pilgrims for their exemplary conduct.

He said , “I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the pilgrims from Lagos State for their good behaviour and cooperation with our service office No. 13 especially in Mina and Arafat.”

He also thanked the Amir-ul-Hajj and other government officials for the support given to his company throughout the Hajj operation, saying their support, cooperation and understanding greatly made his assignment easy to accomplish. He prayed to Allah to return the pilgrims and officials home safely.

Meanwhile, the Amir-ul-Hajj has said that the State has so far airlifted a total of 1,777 pilgrims back to Lagos in six batches.

Elegushi stated that the return journey which started with a ‘special flight’ on July 10, 2023 has continued back to back with the ultimate goal of ensuring that the pilgrims are returned home to their respective families and businesses within the shortest period of time.

He assured the remaining pilgrims that no stone would be left untouched towards ensuring that everyone is taking back home.

The Amir-ul-Hajj was accompanied to the Mutawifs’ office by the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alh. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, Alh. Mojeed Sanni (Board member), Mr. Saheed Onipede (Board Secretary) among others.