Hajj 2023: Kano loses pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

By Bashir Bello

A Kano pilgrim, Hadiza Isma’il has been confirmed dead barely days after performing the Hajj exercise in the Holy Land, King Saudi Arabia KSA.

The 58 year old woman, Hadiza Isma’il from Madobi local government died on Monday around 3:15 pm Saudi local time after a brief illness.

The Director General, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbappa confirmed the sad development on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Head of the media team for 2023 Hajj, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The statement reads, “The 58 year old woman was taken to NAHCON hospital for treatment of fever before she was transferred to King Abdulaziz Hospital, Makka where she was certified dead.

“She has since been buried in Makka after a funeral prayer in Ka’aba Mosque.

“Danbappa condoled the family of the deceased on behalf of the Kano state governor and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant her eternal rest and for the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement however reads.