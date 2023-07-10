Hajj 2023: First batch of Lagos state pilgrims arrives 

…As Elegushi admonishes new Hujjaj

No fewer than 380 Lagos State pilgrims that participated in the just concluded 2023 holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrive Lagos, on Monday.

The pilgrims departed King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Jeddah, aboard a Flynas airline XY 7656 at 11.30 am Saudi Arabian time, and touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at exactly 3:34pm.

The flight which was described as a ‘Special flight’ by the Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, had on board the elderly ones, those with medical challenges and others.

According to Elegushi, the pilgrims comprising of 185 male and 195 female pilgrims were led by Hon. AbdulWaheed Lolade Shonibare, a member of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, representing Ikeja division.

Prince Elegushi urged them to guide their new status jealousy, saying that as new Alhajis and Alhajas, they are like newly born babies without any sins. He added that in line with Islamic principle, their new status remains intact till at least 41 days if they can avoid committing sins.

He also admonished them to allow the exemplary conducts they exhibited whilst in the holy land reflect in their dealings with others in every human endeavors when they return to Nigeria, so that people can find them worthy of emulation.

He appealed to the pilgrims yet to be airlifted to exercise patience as necessary plans have been put in place to ensure that everyone is airlifted back to Nigeria within the shortest period of time.