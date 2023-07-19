GWR: Nigerian man goes ‘partially blind’ after cry-a-thon attempt

By Ayobami Okerinde

A Nigerian man identified as Tembu Ebere has revealed he went ‘partially blind’ for 45 minutes during his attempt to cry for an entire week to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) ‘Cry-a-thon.’

Ebere, while speaking to the BBC, confirmed he was partially blind after he experienced “headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face.”

He revealed that he had to force himself to cry to break the record.

“I had to re-strategise and reduce my wailing” he said while adding that he was determined to cry for one week as he planned despite the difficulties encountered.

Ebere also confirmed that he did not apply to GWR and that his attempt would not be official.

Ebere was among the ‘many’ Nigerians who caught the GWR fever following Hilda Bassey’s cook-a-thon record, where she initially cooked for 100 hours, but was officially recorded as 93 hours and 11 minutes by the body.

Following Hilda’s record, some Nigerians have attempted to set a world record for cooking with one of such case being that of an Ekiti-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy.

The astronomical rise in attempts prompted the body to react via a tweet, asking that people first apply and have it confirmed by its team before attempting to set a record.