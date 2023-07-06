Gunmen killed two, injured two in Plateau communities

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Two people have been shot dead and two others wounded at Kwahas Ruff and Milet communities in the Kombun District of Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

This happened on Wednesday night as the armed men were said to be passing through the communities.

The incident came on the heels of an earlier attack in the early hours of Saturday at the Teng and Pwaskop communities in the Pushit District of the local government area where two people were killed and some houses burnt.

Adamu Luka from Kwahas told Vanguard that the assailants were in transit along the Mangu-Bokkos road, opened fire and shot two women. While one survived, the second one, a widow with little children didn’t make it to the hospital.

He said, “They attacked residents of Kwahas community in Ruff, Kombun District of Mangu Local government at about 08:30 pm the 5th of July. They were passing along the Mangu-Bokkos road, and on getting to Kwahas village they opened fire and shot two Women, one of the victims, Mrs. Nanchin Luka was not too lucky as she died on the way to the hospital

“Milet community also mourns, on the 6th of July, Fulani attackers came in their numbers around 10 and 11 pm and left one dead. The deceased is Miss Tapchin Bitrus and one person, Mrs. Luret Pan’an is seriously injured. Please pray for the families and the whole community.”

A resident of the Teng community Mrs. Jeneth Bulus added, “The terrorists came firing several gunshots and burned some houses and property and killed two people while they trying to run.”

The State Police Command did not confirm the incidents as the phone number of the PPRO, Alfred Alabo were not reachable at the time of this report.