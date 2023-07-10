Gunmen kill eight-month-old baby, seven residents in Plateau

Gunmen have killed eight residents including an eight-month-old baby at Farin Lamba community in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Tengwong said that the criminals invaded the community on Sunday night.

”The gunmen invaded the village at about 9:45p.m. on Sunday in a car and shot sporadically at the victims.

”Eight persons were killed including an eight-month-old baby.

”The minor was killed alongside the father; they were returning from the hospital,” he said

Tengwong decried the spate of killings in several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu local government areas.

“The trend has led to massive destruction of farmlands, houses and other properties,” he declared.

Tengwong, who commended the proactive steps put in place by the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, expressed confidence that lasting peace would sooon return to all troubled areas in the state.

He particularly commended the Federal and State Governments for deploying mobile police personnel to communities under frequent attacks.

He called on Plateau residents to be law abiding and support security agencies in their bid to entrench klasting peace in the state.

Mr Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top Police officer confirmed the attack